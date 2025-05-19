When Pat Summitt's Pennsylvania recruiting trip ended up in Tennessee legend going into labor 

Pat Summitt was a coaching legend. She was also a mom. These two worlds collided in 1990, when a recruiting trip was interrupted by Summitt going into labor. Doctor Leonard Brabson recounted Summitt's pregnancy to WVLT 8 in 2016:

"We knew early pregnancy that she was going to be delivering at a time that she should be out visiting recruits. So we had a deal that she would never be more than two hours away from the hospital. What she didn't tell me was she interpreted that to mean two hours by UT's jet plane."

Summitt stayed busy with her head coaching duties during her pregnancy and was in Pennsylvania visiting prospect Michelle Marciniak a few weeks before her due date. While in the Marciniak family home, the Vols head coach began having contractions. The recruiting trip was cut short as Summitt boarded the jet back to Knoxville.

The pilot wanted to make an emergency landing in Virginia because Summitt was having severe contractions and laying on the floor of the plane, but the coach refused. Brabson said:

"The pilot wanted to land over Virginia. Well the year before Virginia had knocked them out of going to the Sweet 16 or something, and she said, 'you're not going to land this plane in Virginia, you're going to have one mad woman on your hands, and you didn't want her to be mad at you.'"

Summitt wanted her son to be born a Vol, and she got her wish. The pilot flew to Knoxville and got Summitt to Dr. Brabson in time to give birth to her son Tyler.

The Tennessee coach showed her gratitude by inviting Brabson's office staff to serve as assistant coaches at a Vols game. They got seats right behind the bench and were able to enjoy time with the team in the locker room before the game.

Brabson added:

"She knew what she wanted and she was going to do what she had to do to get that. Now, on the other side, she was a very kind person with a gentle spirit. But when it was about business, it was about business, and she was always taking care of business."

Pat Summitt's accomplishments at Tennessee

Summitt led the Vols for 38 seasons from 1974-2012. Under her guidance, Tennessee won eight national titles, including three consecutive championships from 1996-98. Summitt's squad made 31 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to a record 18 Final Fours.

The legendary head coach is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. A Tennessee campus statue was created in her honor in 2013 and the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award was first given out in 2015.

