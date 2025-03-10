Fans shared their reactions to Dawn Staley and her South Carolina players celebrating after the former announced that the team would get four days off following their South Eastern Championship victory.

The Gamecocks won a third successive SEC tournament after beating the Texas Longhorns 64-45 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday. The win capped off their strong season and positioned them for a No. 1 seed ahead of the NCAA tournament.

But with the NCAA tournament set to begin next week, coach Staley gave her girls a well-deserved break. The multi-awarded coach shared the news with the players on the court following their win over the Longhorns, much to the team's delight, which was seen in a video shared on X by South Carolina Women's Basketball.

Fans reacted to the shared video, with some comparing it to a scenario at a workplace or in school.

“When the teacher says, “No homework for 4 days”!!!😅😂🙌🏾,” a fan said in a reaction to the video.

“Coach just as excited as the players giving them 4 days off. She’s like I’m tried if yall asses! I need time too 😅, “ another fan said.

“Pao had to confirm she actually said 4 days 😂😂😂,” another fan was more focused on Te-Hina Paopao’s reactions.

Fans react as Dawn Staley giddily celebrates spring break with South Carolina players (Image by X/@South Carolina Women's Basketball)

However, some fans also congratulated the players, saying they earned the well-deserved break.

“🏆🏀🔥Congratulations Ladies 🎉 🎊, “ a fan said.

“🥹🥹😝🤣 Well DESERVED 😤,” another user said.

“Congratulations,” another user echoed the same view.

Fans react as Dawn Staley giddily celebrates spring break with South Carolina players (Image by X/@ South Carolina Women's Basketball)

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina set for the No. 1 seed as they beat Texas

Dawn Staley’s ladies went into the game against the Texas Longhorns, knowing a win would guarantee them a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Also, it gives them the opportunity to break the tie between them as the two teams finished the regular season with an identical record in the SEC, having also split both games.

This meant a coin toss was needed to determine the No.1 seed for the SEC tournament, which South Carolina won.

Nonetheless, the Gamecocks broke that tie as they put on a masterclass on Sunday. Chloe Kitts led the way with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Sania Feagin also chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards dropped 14 and 11 points, respectively.

With the victory, the South Carolina Gamecocks have now won nine out of the last 11 SEC titles, all under coach Staley. The team will now wait for next Sunday’s draw to find out their bracket and potential opponents in the NCAA tournament, which begins on March 19.

