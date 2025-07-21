When UNC HC Hubert Davis and Duke legend Coach K revealed what they admired the most about each other: “His commitment to kids”

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis expressed admiration for legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's unwavering commitment to student-athletes during his 42-year tenure with the Blue Devils.

Davis shared his thoughts during the 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four preview special between North Carolina and Duke with host and Blue Devils alumnus Grant Hill.

The 55-year-old coach, who guided the Tar Heels to the Final Four in his first season as bench tactician, said Krzyzewski's ability to motivate players and change their lives after their stints in Cameron is what separates him from other coaches.

"The thing that I admire about Coach K is his commitment to kids," Davis said (Timestamp 1:44). "I think it's more than that. That last game at Cameron (where) all those former players were coming back because of the impact that coach has made on their lives, not just in basketball. And that's what makes him the greatest coach of all time."

In return, Krzyzewski admired Davis' humility and his poise despite having his first season in North Carolina, replacing three-time champion Roy Williams.

"He never wants center stage although he's always in center stage," the five-time national champion said about his young counterpart. (Timestamp 2:09). "I think it's reflective in what he's done with his team this year he never wavered in times where his team wasn't playing well."

Eventually, Davis and the Tar Heels prevailed over Coach K and Duke in the Final Four 81-77. North Carolina finished runner-up in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, losing to Kansas 72-69 in the final.

Class of 2026 four-star prospect includes Hubert Davis' North Carolina in top eight

Hubert Davis-coached North Carolina is in the list of eight college basketball programs IMG Academy (Florida) forward Cole Cloer is considering for the 2026-27 season.

The 6-foot-7 small forward revealed his list of schools and they are: Stanford, Indiana, Connecticut, Florida, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina and Louisville. From the list, Cloer voiced his familiarity with the Tar Heels coaching staff.

“I’ve grown to know them a lot over the past couple of years. I’ve gone over there a lot," Cloer told On3's Joe Tipton. "I mean, it’s North Carolina basketball, so it doesn’t get much better than that. It’s close to home, I love Coach (Hubert) Davis, Coach (Jeff) Lebo, and Coach (Sean) May.”

Cloer is a scorer who is still progressing as a wing, according to On3's scouting report. He has good length but has yet to find his consistent range and balance.

Cloer can elevate above the rim but has a so-so lateral movement that needs improvement if he wants to be a solid player in college, the report noted.

