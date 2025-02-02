"Where has this been?": NCAAB analyst in awe of John Calipari's Arkansas' performance against Kentucky 

College basketball fans were treated to a standout performance from John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks as they faced the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Arkansas upset Kentucky 89-79, prompting NCAAB analyst Rob Dauster to question why the Razorbacks had not shown this level of execution earlier in the season. On Sunday's edition of "The Field Of 68," Dauster noted their dominance in the game on both ends of the court.

"This was the kind of performance from Arkansas that makes me wonder how they are 1-6 in the conference," Dauster said. "They spread the floor, they were winning those high ball screens, they were getting the guards in space, and they were able to get to the rim. Where has this been?"

The Razorbacks showcased a balanced attack, shooting 55.2% and 52.0% from three-point range. Arkansas scored 32 points in the paint, 18 points off fast breaks and 12 points off turnovers, with their largest lead of the game being 14.

"This is why I had Arkansas preseason top 15," Dauster added. "That was everything that I wanted to see from a John Calipari team for the last six years."

This win could serve as a turning point for a team that started conference play with a disappointing 1-6 record.

John Calipari reflects on emotional victory over Kentucky in Rupp Arena

John Calipari experienced a bittersweet homecoming as his Razorbacks defeated the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena. The victory was significant not only for Arkansas but also for Calipari, who spent 15 seasons leading Kentucky to national prominence.

During the postgame press conference, Calipari reflected on the surreal experience of returning to Rupp Arena as the opposing coach.

"I looked up at the scoreboard a couple of times and thought we were losing because I kept looking at Kentucky instead of Arkansas," Calipari said. "It's hard to win in here. I’ve got to be honest with you. And Adou [Thiero] told me he did the same thing. He said, 'Coach, I did the same thing.' It’s 15 years here."

Calipari was met with a mix of cheers and boos as he stepped onto the court where he once cemented his legacy. The Razorbacks silenced the Kentucky faithful early on, dominating the game from start to finish. Arkansas opened the second half with a 12-2 run and maintained control.

The win marked just the second SEC victory for Arkansas this season, while Kentucky suffered its third conference loss in four games.

Calipari's tenure at Kentucky was nothing short of extraordinary. Over 15 seasons, he compiled an impressive 410-123 overall record, including a 198-65 mark in SEC play. He led the Wildcats to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, four Final Fours and a national championship in 2012.

