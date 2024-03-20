Where to catch the NIT Games today? Time, TV, live stream, and more 

The 2024 NIT Championship is set for its second day after nine games on Tuesday.

There are seven games on tap for Wednesday, and although several schools did opt out of it, the tournament still has plenty of notable teams.

NIT Games Schedule for Tuesday

The first game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Here's the full schedule:

Game Time Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's 7 p.m. ET Indiana State vs. SMU 7 p.m. ET Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago 7 p.m. ET Princeton vs. UNLV 8 p.m. ET Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State 8 p.m. ET Cincinnati vs. San Francisco 9 p.m. ET Villanova vs. VCU 9 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

The NIT games will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's is on ESPN2, Indiana State vs. SMU is on ESPN+, Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago is on ESPN+, Princeton vs. UNLV is on ESPN+, Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State is on ESPN+, Cincinnati vs. San Francisco is on ESPN+ and Villanova vs. VCU is on ESPN2.

National Invitation Tournament Bracket 2024

The entire bracket for the National Invitation Tournament is as follows:

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Princeton vs. UNLV | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Boston College def. No. 3 Boston College

North Texas def. LSU

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State def. Cornell

No. 3 Virginia Tech def. Richmond

No. 4 Georgia def. Xavier

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Indiana State vs. SMU | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Minnesota def. No. 4 Butler

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Utah def. UC Irvine

No. 3 Iowa def. Kansas State

No. 4 UCF vs. USF | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

2024 NIT Tournament Schedule

The full National Invitation Tournament schedule is as follows:

First-round games are March 19-20

Second-round games are March 23-24

The quarterfinal games are March 26-27

The 2024 NIT semifinals are at 7 p.m. (ESPN) and 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2) on April 2

The 2024 NIT championship game is at 7 p.m. ET on April 4 on ESPN

National Invitation Tournament locations

The National Invitation Tournament is being played in different locations throughout the championship:

First round: March 19-20, campus sites

Second round: March 23-24, campus sites

Quarterfinals: March 26-27, campus sites

Semifinals: April 2, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse

Final: April 4, 7 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse

