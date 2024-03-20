Where to catch the NIT Games today? Time, TV, live stream, and more 

The 2024 NIT Championship is set for its second day after nine games on Tuesday.
There are seven games on tap for Wednesday, and although several schools did opt out of it, the tournament still has plenty of notable teams.
NIT Games Schedule for Tuesday
The first game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Here's the full schedule:
Broadcast Information
The NIT games will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's is on ESPN2, Indiana State vs. SMU is on ESPN+, Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago is on ESPN+, Princeton vs. UNLV is on ESPN+, Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State is on ESPN+, Cincinnati vs. San Francisco is on ESPN+ and Villanova vs. VCU is on ESPN2.
National Invitation Tournament Bracket 2024
The entire bracket for the National Invitation Tournament is as follows:
Top Left Bracket
No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's | Wednesday, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Princeton vs. UNLV | Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Boston College def. No. 3 Boston College
North Texas def. LSU
Bottom Left Bracket
No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State | Wednesday, 8 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State def. Cornell
No. 3 Virginia Tech def. Richmond
No. 4 Georgia def. Xavier
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Indiana State vs. SMU | Wednesday, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco | Wednesday, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago | Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Minnesota def. No. 4 Butler
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU | Wednesday, 9 p.m.
No. 2 Utah def. UC Irvine
No. 3 Iowa def. Kansas State
No. 4 UCF vs. USF | Wednesday, 9 p.m.
2024 NIT Tournament Schedule
The full National Invitation Tournament schedule is as follows:
- First-round games are March 19-20
- Second-round games are March 23-24
- The quarterfinal games are March 26-27
- The 2024 NIT semifinals are at 7 p.m. (ESPN) and 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2) on April 2
- The 2024 NIT championship game is at 7 p.m. ET on April 4 on ESPN
National Invitation Tournament locations
The National Invitation Tournament is being played in different locations throughout the championship:
- First round: March 19-20, campus sites
- Second round: March 23-24, campus sites
- Quarterfinals: March 26-27, campus sites
- Semifinals: April 2, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Final: April 4, 7 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse
