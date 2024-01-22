Where did Dalton Knecht transfer from? Looking at Tennessee guard's collegiate career

Dalton Knecht is in the midst of yet another strong season after joining the Tennessee Volunteers via the transfer portal. In his first season playing in a Power Five conference, the fifth-year senior is leading the No. 6-ranked Volunteers, who are 14-4, in scoring.

As an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Knecht began his college career as a member of the Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen. After growing three inches during his two seasons playing at the junior college level, he joined the Northern Colorado Bears via the transfer portal.

Although Knecht thrived in Big Sky play, the Bears did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament in either of his two seasons with the program. While he had played four seasons of college basketball, he was able to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Knecht joined the Tennessee Volunteers via the transfer portal amid interest from several programs. He announced his decision via Twitter, sharing photos of himself in a Volunteers uniform and the Thompson-Boling Arena:

"#Committed 🧡"

Expand Tweet

Knecht has shown that he can handle Southeastern Conference play. While NBA teams often draft for potential, his shot-making ability has him considered a fringe first-round prospect, even though he will be 23 years old on draft day.

How has Dalton Knecht performed in his college career?

Dalton Knecht began his college career with the Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen.

Knecht averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman while shooting 50.4% from the field, 45.1% from 3-point range and 78.6% from the free-throw line. The following season, his numbers jumped to 23.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.0 apg while shooting 51.2% from the field, 39.5% from 3-point range and 81.8% from the free-throw line.

After joining the Northern Colorado Bears, Knecht averaged 8.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 43.6% from the field, 36.1% from 3-point range and 75.3% from the free-throw line.

He entered the starting lineup the following season, averaging 20.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 47.9% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range and 77.1% from the free-throw line. He earned second-team All-Big Sky honors after leading the conference in scoring.

In his lone season with the Tennessee Volunteers, Knecht is averaging 18.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 47.9% from the field, 40.0% from 3-point range and 83.0% from the free-throw line.