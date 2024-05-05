Where did Darius Morris play college basketball? Exploring late guard’s career at Michigan

Former NBA star Darius Morris breathed his last at the age of 33, his family announced on Saturday. The late guard had a four-year sojourn in the big league and played college basketball with the Michigan Wolverines.

Morris attended Windward School, where he took a liking to basketball. He committed to Michigan in 2009.

A look at Darius Morris' college basketball career at Michigan

In his freshman year, Morris averaged 4.4 points. 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game across 32 appearances. He made 52 of 128 field goals, seven of 39 3-pointers and 29 of 46 free throws.

In his second season with the Wolverines, Morris took on more responsibility and became one of the key members of the team. The guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game across 35 games.

Morris was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week on Dec. 27, 2010. Moreover, he was the Big Ten assists leader for the 2010-11 season, with 235 assists. He also earned Third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Morris declared for the 2011 NBA draft following an impressive sophomore season with Michigan.

In a statement on Saturday, the Michigan men's basketball team shared its condolences following the news of Morris' death.

Expand Tweet

Morris' family initially broke the tragic news in a statement released via TMZ, asking fans to respect their privacy as they mourn their loss. His cause of death was not revealed.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." the statement read.

A glimpse into Darius Morris' NBA career

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers picked Darius Morris in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft.

He was the 41st overall selection. He played two seasons with the Western Conference giants before signing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Morris had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers in Jan. 2014 before joining the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day contract. He joined the Brooklyn Nets for the 2014-15 season, which was his final stint in the NBA.

Notably, Morris also played overseas, in China, Russia and France.