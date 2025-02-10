Where does Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks rank on AP Top 25 Poll after Texas loss? 

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a 66-62 defeat to the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. It resulted in them sliding down the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Associated Press released its new rankings on Monday, revealing the Gamecocks dropped two spots. They are now fourth, trailing UCLA, Notre Dame and Texas.

How Dawn Staley, Gamecocks performed against Texas

Sunday's game was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams. They were tied at 49, but the then-No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns made big plays down the stretch to defend homecourt and secure the victory over the then-No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

Many things stood out from the matchup in terms of the final statistics. South Carolina did not concede a single 3-pointer as it did a great job in defending the perimeter. However, the Gamecocks' offense was inconsistent as they shot 36.8%, including and 26.3% from beyond the arc. Raven Johnson was the only South Carolina player to score in double-digits, finishing with 13 points.

It was a tough defeat for the Gamecocks, seeing plenty of things not go their way. However, they have enough time to recover and adjust their offense to be more potent and consistent.

South Carolina fell to 22-2 overall, suffering its first loss in Southeastern Conference play after 11 games. The Gamecocks average 80.3 points on 46.7% shooting and 33.8% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 24.5 points per game.

Joyce Edwards leads the team in scoring with 12.3 points with 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals. MiLaysia Fulwiley comes next with 11.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 1.9 apg, Te-Hina Paopao puts up 10.3 ppg and 2.7 apg, while Chloe Kitts provides 9.6 ppg and 7.4 rpg.

Dawn Staley and No. 4-ranked South Carolina will look to return to the win column when they host the Florida Gators (12-12, 3-7 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

