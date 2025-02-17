  • home icon
Where does Dawn Staley's South Carolina rank on 2025 AP Top 25 Poll after Week 16?

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Feb 17, 2025 21:18 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

Under coach Dawn Staley, The South Carolina Gamecocks continue to dominate in women's college basketball as they demonstrate another successful run this season.

However, despite their impressive form, they dropped in rankings on Week 16's AP Top 25 Poll.

The poll rankings were released on Monday by @marchmadnesswbb on its Instagram page.

The Gamecocks fell to sixth place due to their decisive 87–58 loss to UConn on Sunday.

The defeat marked a stunning end to the Staley team's remarkable 71-game home winning streak, which was unbroken since Dec. 3, 2020, when it lost to NC State.

Despite this setback, Staley's team remains formidable in the rankings. However, it trails behind Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, USC, and UConn, who handed it its recent loss.

Auburn v South Carolina - Source: Getty
Auburn v South Carolina - Source: Getty

South Carolina suffers first home loss in five years

On Sunday, the Gamecocks suffered a decisive defeat at the hands of the UConn Huskies. The game ended their winning streak at the Colonial Life Arena

The UConn Huskies dominated the game from start to finish, winning every quarter (21-14, 24-9, 25-21, 17-14) to secure a resounding victory over the host.

However, despite the loss, the Gamecocks managed to hold onto their second-place spot in the Southeastern Conference standings, boasting an impressive overall season record of 23-3.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

Still reeling from the disappointment of its recent loss, South Carolina will be eager to put the setback behind it and aim to rebound with a crucial victory when it hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.

With March Madness looming, the stakes are growing higher and every remaining game is significant for the Gamecocks.

With their sights set on a top-five seed, they're determined to rack up another win, strengthen their tournament resume and position themselves for a strong postseason run.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
