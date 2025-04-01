Where is March Madness Final Four 2025? Location, date, TV schedule, tickets and more explored

The March Madness Final Four 2025 is set, with all first-seed teams making it to this stage in the men’s field. This is only the second time in history that it has happened and the first time since 2008. Florida (34-4) will take on Auburn (32-5), while Duke (35-3) will play Houston (34-4) for a spot in the championship game.

With heavyweight matchups set, fans are eager to know everything about this year’s Final Four, including the venue, time and ticket information.

Where is March Madness Final Four 2025

The men’s Final Four for the 2025 edition of March Madness will be held at Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. UTSA, University of the Incarnate Word, will host the event. This will be the fifth Final Four held in San Antonio. The last time it was hosted there was in 2018.

March Madness Final Four 2025 schedule

The men’s Final Four for the 2025 March Madness is on Saturday. The two winners from this stage will advance to the championship game, which will be held on Monday at the same venue.

Viewers can catch the 2025 Final Four live on CBS, the March Madness Live app (with a TV login) and Fubo.

March Madness Final Four 2025 matchups

Game 1: Florida vs. Auburn - 6:09 p.m. on Apr. 5

Duke vs. Houston - 8:49 p.m. on Apr. 5

How to buy March Madness Final Four 2025 tickets?

The 2025 March Madness tickets can be purchased online via SeatGeek, Onlocationexp.com, Vivid Seats, and the NCAA website.

What are the cheapest March Madness Final Four 2025 tickets?

According to SeatGeek, the tickets for the Final Four can be bought for as low as $35. However, the price might change based on the teams that make it to this stage, the storylines and other factors that could come into play.

Per SeatGeek, the average price of a Final Four ticket is $556.

NCAA Final Four locations history by year since 2000

Final Four 2024 - State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona

Final Four 2023 - NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Final Four 2022 - Ceasers Superdome in Louisiana, New Orleans

Final Four 2021 - Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Final Four 2020 - NCAA Tournament canceled due to COVID-19

Final Four 2019 - U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Final Four 2018 - Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Final Four 2017 - University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Final Four 2016 - NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Final Four 2015 - Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Final Four 2014 - Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York

Final Four 2013 - Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

Final Four 2012 - Ceasers Superdome in Louisiana, New Orleans

Final Four 2011 - Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas

Final Four 2010 - RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana

Final Four 2009 - University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Final Four 2008 - Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Final Four 2007 - Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

Final Four 2006 - Cox Arena in San Diego, California

Final Four 2005 - Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri

Final Four 2004 - Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Final Four 2003 - Ceasers Superdome in Louisiana, New Orleans

Final Four 2002 - George Done in Atlanta, Georgia

Final Four 2001 - Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Final Four 2000 - RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana

