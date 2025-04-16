"WHERE THE MERCH AT": Taylor Stremlow reacts to Lucy Olsen's gratitude-filled post after getting picked No. 23

Lucy Olsen was selected by the Washington Mystics as the 23rd overall pick during the 2025 WNBA draft. She has now expressed gratitude to everyone who helped her get to this point via a post on TikTok, drawing reactions from one of her Iowa teammates.

The guard posted multiple photos on her TikTok to celebrate her latest achievement, featuring her family and the announcement.

“Dreams came true. So grateful to everyone that helped me get to this point. Shout Iowa, but back to the east coast. #mystics,” she wrote in the caption of the post on TikTok.

Iowa freshman Taylor Stremlow reacted to the video, asking Olsen for her merch.

“WHERE THE MERCH ATTYT,” she wrote in the comment section.

Taylor Stremlow reacts to Lucy Olsen's gratitude-filled post. Credit: TikTok/@lucyolsen45

Olsen started her collegiate career at Villanova Wildcats in 2021, where she played for three years, until 2024.

She was highly rated there, earning a Big East All-Rookie Team selection in her freshman year. Olsen did not rest on her laurels, earning an All-Big East Second Team and a first-team All-Big 5 accolades in her sophomore season.

She was named a unanimous first team All-Big East selection in her junior year and was voted the Big East Most Improved Player. However, she decided to leave Vilanova to play her senior year elsewhere.

Olsen joined Iowa, where she became teammates with Stremlow. The guard earned an All-Big Ten selection in her single season with the Hawkeyes and is now looking to add to the Mystics' offense in the WNBA.

She was one of Washington’s five picks in the draft, alongside Sonia Citron from Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Kiki Iriafen from the USC Trojans, Georgia Amoore from the Kentucky Wildcats and Zaay Green from Alabama Crimson Tide.

In her lone season at Iowa, Olsen averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

Iowa coach Jan Jensen reacts to Lucy Olsen's selection

Despite playing only her senior year at Iowa, the team grew fond of Olsen, and coach Jan Jensen only had good things to say about the guard after the draft selection.

“I am beyond thrilled for Lucy! She is a relentless worker and was a joy to coach," Jensen said per a news release from the Iowa Athletics Department.

"Being a part of her journey and seeing her attain her goal of being drafted is simply incredible. Lucy deserves this moment, and I am so happy for her. Washington is getting a great one!”

Olsen’s selection takes the number of draftees from Iowa since the WNBA’s inception in 1997 to 20.

