Where will UConn's Kaitlyn Chen play in 2025 after getting waived by Golden State Valkyries?

After helping UConn win the NCAA crown, Kaitlyn Chen, has now been cut from the WNBA. Chen, who had played her college basketball at Princeton before transferring to the Huskies for her senior season, was a long-shot as a pro. She was chosen in the third round of the WNBA Draft by the expansion Golden State Valkyries. But Chen played only briefly in two preseason games and didn't see any actual action with the squad.

To say that cutting Chen was a little surprising is fair. After all, Golden State's 27.7% 3-point shooting percentage is dead-last in the WNBA. That's Chen's main skill, after she shot 35% from 3-point range with the Huskies in her final college season. But the struggling Valkyries, who are also dead last in scoring (73.8 ppg), moved on from Chen.

Where's Kaitlyn Chen headed next?

Chen is heading into 3-on-3 basketball shortly after being drafted and then cut by the Valkyries of the WNBA. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The good news for Chen is that the proverbial grass did not grow under her feet. She has announced signing with the up and coming 3XBA league. The up and coming league isn't tradition 5-on-5 basketball, but is a 3-on-3 league. 3-on-3 hoops is an Olympic sport and has gained some followers with Ice Cube's Big3 professional league.

Actually, in numerous parts of the country, 3-on-3 has roots in the women's game. Many early girls' high school basketball teams played a 6-on-6 sport, which is essentially a 3-on-3 hybrid in which players play on only one half of the court and are dedicated for either offense or defense. The state of Tennessee, for instance, utilized that style of play into the days of Pat Summit's coaching career at UT.

More on the 3XBA

The 3XBA is a FIBA-connected league that will try to promote and educate women about 3-on-3 basketball. The league seeks to both enhance the popularity of this particular variation of basketball and to offer more opportunities for players, as the league's website notes that there are only 169 total roster spots for the WNBA at any given time.

The 3XBA boasts a lengthy roster of relatively famous basketball players who are committed to the league. Chen was signed by Spokane Hoopfest. The 3XBA has plans for a tournament in Spokane from June 25 to June 28th.

What do you think of Chen's move to an upstart new league? Share your take on her and the future on 3-on-3 hoops below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

