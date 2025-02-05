Which coach UNC should hire if Hubert Davis gets fired from the position? 

After Saturday night’s disastrous loss to Duke, any remaining North Carolina fans who weren’t questioning Hubert Davis' job security are likely doing so now. The Tar Heels came into the rivalry game having lost three of their last four, making it a crucial opportunity for Davis to turn things around.

A win over the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils could have quieted calls for his firing. Instead, UNC suffered a humiliating defeat. The final score doesn’t fully reflect how bad it was — North Carolina trailed by 22 at halftime and fell behind by as many as 32 before the game ended. The team looked outmatched entirely, raising serious concerns about the program's direction under Davis.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While there's no confirmation yet that Davis will be let go, the pressure is mounting. If UNC misses the NCAA Tournament this year, it will be the second time in his four seasons at the helm. That’s a concerning trend for a program that only missed March Madness thrice in the 24 years before Davis took over. If North Carolina decides to move on, here are some names they could consider:

Brad Frederick (UNC assistant coach)

One argument for keeping Davis is the commitment of top 2025 recruit Caleb Wilson. However, assistant coach Brad Frederick — not Davis — led Wilson’s recruitment. Frederick has deep ties to the program, having played under Dean Smith and Bill Guthridge before serving as an assistant under Roy Williams and now Davis. His familiarity with UNC’s culture could make him a logical successor.

Will Wade (McNeese head coach)

Will Wade’s past recruiting violations and off-court controversies are well-documented, and UNC’s administration would need to weigh whether his baggage is worth the risk. However, Wade has a proven track record of success. He knows how to win, with a 234-103 career record and six NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 seasons across Chattanooga, VCU, LSU, and now McNeese.

Nate Oats (Alabama head coach)

Alabama basketball is in a better place than UNC right now, so why would Nate Oats leave? The answer is simple: North Carolina remains one of the most prestigious jobs in college basketball.

Oats built Buffalo into a tournament team before taking over Alabama, where he’s led the Tide to four straight NCAA Tournaments, a Final Four, and multiple Sweet 16 appearances. With Alabama thriving in the SEC, luring him away won’t be easy, but UNC’s historic status could be a tempting offer.

Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach)

If UNC wants a home-run hire, Mark Few is the ideal choice. A close friend of former coach Williams, Few has dominated at Gonzaga with an incredible 731-149 record since 1999. The question has always been whether he’d leave Spokane, but with Gonzaga showing signs of decline compared to previous years, now might be the right time for a change.

His coaching success and connection to UNC’s basketball family make him a top candidate if the job opens up.

While Hubert Davis’ future remains uncertain, another season without an NCAA Tournament appearance could force UNC to make a tough decision. If they do, they’ll have plenty of intriguing options to consider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here