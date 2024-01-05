Who was Ashlei Hinds? Exploring the cause of death of LSU student killed at D.C. hotel

Ashlei Hinds, an 18-year-old LSU student, was shot and killed in northwest Washington D.C. while visiting home for the holidays.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. says Hinds was shot and killed inside a hotel room around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. A day later, the police confirmed that 18-year-old Jelani Cousin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

According to witnesses, Cousin arrived at the party and allegedly tried to have sex with one of the young ladies who was drunk and was told to leave.

Witnesses indicate Cousin showed his gun and allegedly said “I’ll blow this spot up” repeatedly before firing two shots through a closed door. Both bullets hit Hinds, who was on the other side, gathering her belongings as she was trying to leave.

Both bullets hit Hinds in the left arm, but one bullet traveled to her lungs, and she collapsed in the rear bedroom and later died from her injuries.

Police said as many as six people left the room before police arrived, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Cousin is due back in court on January 16.

Who was Ashlei Hinds?

Hinds, a native of Maryland, lived with her mother, her younger sister, now 13, and her grandparents. At 16, she pursued photography and learned how to take and edit pictures.

In 2023, she graduated as an honors student from Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Thomas said his granddaughter played softball and helped coach the girls' lacrosse team, which he thinks sparked her interest in sports administration.

LSU releases statement on death of Ashlei Hinds

Following the news of Ashlei Hinds' murder, LSU released a statement on the matter:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our students, Ashlei Hinds of Clinton, MD, was killed yesterday in the Washington, D.C., area. This is a tragic loss for Ashlei’s family, friends, and our entire university community."

"Our hearts are with Ashlei’s loved ones during this difficult time, along with our thoughts, our prayers, and our support. Any of our students who are in need of counseling or someone to talk to because of this tragedy can contact the Student Health Center’s Mental Health Serviceat 225-578-8774 for free assistance.”

LSU Tigers Women's Basketball Team player Angel Reese shared the news on her story of Hinds, who is from her hometown.