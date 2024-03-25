Who was Audi Crooks' dad, Jimmie? Taking a look at the Iowa State center's personal life

Audi Crooks entered her name in the record books with her stellar performance for Iowa State against Maryland on Friday. The center scored 40 points and took 12 rebounds while shooting 18-of-20 from the field.

In her freshman season with the Cyclones, Audi Crooks is averaging 19.5 points with 7.8 rebounds, and shooting at 59.9%. Audi's hoops excellence is in part thanks to her father, Jimmie Crooks, a former basketball player for Fort Dodge Senior High.

Who was Audi Crooks' father?

Jimmie Crooks was noted as a standout basketball player at his school. As a senior in 1984-85, Crooks averaged 14.5 points and earned unanimous first-team all-Big 8 honors. He scored a career-high 30 points against Waterloo Central on Jan. 19, 1985.

Jimmie Crooks shot at 57% that season as his team won the conference title with an 11-1 record. Charles Clayton, a 1989 FDSH graduate, spoke about Crooks:

“Jim was the ultimate on and off the court. You wanted to play with and against him, you wanted to hang out with him, and you wanted him to give you a nickname, which meant you had his respect. You wanted to watch him dance, tell a story, or greet you with that smile." (via The Messenger)

After graduation, Jimmie Crooks played at Mankato State and Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma.

In August 2021, when Audi Crooks was just 16, her father passed away at age 54. Mike Murphy, a Dodger all-stater in 1985 and one of his classmates spoke on his legacy:

“Big Jim and I became friends during some good battles as cross town rivals in junior high. For a guy his size and stature, he was one of the most humble and caring individuals I have met. Not a mean bone in his body. I have enjoyed watching his daughter follow in his footsteps. He was a great friend, and will be sorely missed — but never forgotten.”

Audi Crooks shares a similar playing style with her father, from their size, and athleticism to the quick footwork in the low post. Speaking to the press after her game-winning performance, she said:

"Before every game, I just try to take a moment and I pray and kind of seeking guidance from my father, he passed away when I was 16 in 2021. So I just try to kinda take a second and ground myself and tap into my spiritual side and just know that everything's going to be OK and he's got the best seat in the house."

Audi Crooks' mother Michelle Vitzthum is also an athlete having played for Bishop Garrigan.

