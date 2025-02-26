"Who better than me?": When former All-American Jeff Teague had a hilarious reaction to finding out his all-time Wake Forest ranking 

Former Wake Forest basketball player Jeff Teague had a comical reaction to finding out his position on Wake Forest's all-time ranking.

In a YouTube video last year, Teague was present on the Club 520 podcast as a friend asked Teague if he had ever looked at the list of the best Wake Forest basketball players. Teague’s response had everyone laughing as they looked up the list of names ahead of him.

Jeff Teague played for Wake Forest Demon Deacons after joining the program in 2007. In his freshman season, Teague was second in scoring with 13.9 points and became Wake Forest's first All-American since Chris Paul in 2004-05.

In his sophomore year, Teague was selected as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, John Wooden Award and the Oscar Robertson Trophy, leading the team with 18.8 points per game.

“Have you ever looked at the list of the best Wake Forest basketball players?” A friend asked on the podcast.

“I’m probably 40,” Teague said, responding to the question. “I’m number 9? Who is better than me? I’ll get Timmy-D (Tim Duncan), CP (Chris Paul), Randolph Childress? Who’s that? That N**** was in school for 10 years. He can hoop but hell nah. Rodney Rodgers, that’s a toss-up, he was a legend. Muggsy Bogues, yeah I’ll take Muggsy. Muggsy had a long career. I respect Muggsy.”

Teague agreed with the positions of some players on the list but contended with the choice of some ahead of him, playfully calling for a 1-on-1 with Randolph Childress.

Jeff Teague became the 45th player in Wake Forest’s history to score 1,000 points, scoring a career-high 34 points against North Carolina on Jan. 11, 2009.

Jeff Teague’s hilarious recruiting story involving Indiana

Former Wake Forest guard Jeff Teague shared a hilarious recruiting story about why he didn’t commit to Indiana University during his high school days.

Speaking on Feb 11. on his Club 520 podcast, Teague remembered a meeting with then-Hoosiers coach Kelvin Sampson that convinced him and his father to look elsewhere.

"Kelvin Sampson, I love him to death," Teague said, laughing. "He brought me to his office, and he had all the point guards on the wall. I was the eighth one. My dad was like, 'We're not going there.'"

Despite Sampson’s best efforts to convince Teague about the program, his father wasn’t having it. Seeing his son ranked so low on the depth chart made it clear that Indiana wasn’t the right fit.

Teague added that among the point guards ahead of him were elite prospects, including Derrick Rose, who went on to have a career in college and the NBA.

In the 2007 class, Teague was ranked the No. 13 point guard prospect by ESPN, an impressive feat. However, Rose eventually led Memphis to the NCAA national championship game before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Rose then went on to win NBA MVP, making history as the youngest player ever to earn the award.

