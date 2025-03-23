"Who you be blowing kisses to?": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson pokes fun at teammate Aneesah Morrow over latest celebration

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson was seen doing a new celebration during the Tigers' emphatic win over the No.14 San Diego State Aztecs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The basketball stars were seen blowing kisses, which led to them being questioned by a reporter. The reporter asked who Johnson blew her kisses to during the post-match press conference, which was shared on YouTube by "LSU Tigers on TigerBait" on Sunday.

"Oh was blowing kisses to the student section and my boyfriend was there."

She immediately laughed about it and changed her comment when the crowd of reporters reacted to the mention of her boyfriend.

"So I did it to the student section because they always come out they turn up."

Flau'jae Johnson then turned to her side and jokingly asked who her teammate Aneesah Morrow was blowing her kisses to.

"No comment," Morrow responded. (Timestamp 8:26-8:45)

Johnson blew two kisses to the crowd, the first kiss came after the Tigers had some good transition plays. Her second kiss was blown close to the end of the third quarter from a turnover that led to a fastbreak layup.

The LSU Tigers (29-5) thrashed the San Diego State Aztecs 103-48 on Saturday. The Tigers dominated the first half 49-20 and continued their dominance in the second half 54-28.

Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow led the Tigers, with Johnson scoring 22, and Morrow featuring a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser - Source: Imagn

Flau'jae Johnson reaches 1500-career points milestone

Flau'jae Johnson has set a new career milestone following her impressive numbers in LSU's win over San Diego. The guard has now reached 1500 career points in her basketball journey.

“I feel like when you don't get a chance to play basketball, it really changes your perspective on coming out and giving everything you got,” Johnson said postgame.

Johnson was doubtful heading into the NCAA Tournament after suffering a shin injury, causing her to miss a few weeks, but she returned looking strong and full of energy.

Following the win, LSU made it to the second round and will face the No. 6 Florida State Seminoles on Monday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

