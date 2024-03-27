Who is Brendan Paul? Ex-Syracuse guard arrested in rapper Diddy's house raid

On Monday afternoon, Former Syracuse Orange guard Brendan Paul was arrested by Miami-Dade Police at the Opa-Locka Airport, Miami. He was charged with felony cocaine possession and marijuana possession and is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on two $2,500 bonds.

He was arrested around the same time Homeland Security raided Diddy’s houses in Miami and Los Angeles as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Rolling Stone shared the report.

Paul was born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and is the son of Curt and Maryjo Prince-Paul. His sister, Logan, was also with the Syracuse Orange. She was a graduate student who played on the softball team. Paul studied at the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, majoring in sports management.

Paul was part of the Syracuse Orange men's basketball program and was coached under Jim Boeheim. He played for two seasons with the program, playing nine games in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 0.9 minutes per game and did not put up any statistics.

During his sophomore season, he appeared in seven games off the bench and did not receive much playing time. As a result, he finished with 1.3 mpg. However, he did nail a three-pointer against the Pittsburgh Panthers for his first collegiate points but could never score again for the team.

Paul did not play after the 2019-20 season and finished his collegiate career going 1-of-5 from the floor with three points and a rebound. He later transferred to the Fairmount State University and averaged 1.3 points in 23 games.

Also Read: "SEC will eat him alive": College hoops world reacts to Mark Byington taking up Vanderbilt job after record-breaking season at James Madison

What did Brendan Paul do after college basketball?

Soon after his collegiate basketball career, Brendan Paul met and befriended the rapper Diddy. Music producer Rodney Jones named Paul in his lawsuit against Diddy. Jones alleged that Paul handled Diddy's drugs and guns.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and if Paul is involved in any other way outside of posting bond.

Also Read: "West Virginia women's team getting did bad by these refs": $58.6M worth Damian Lillard calls out referees for alleged bias in Caitlin Clark game