Who is Brian Dorsey? What we know about the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs referee

The Kentucky Wildcats faced the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, with referee Brian Dorsey apart of the officiating crew. Kentucky Journalism Hall of Famer Oscar Combs shared the full list of officials ahead of tip-off, tweeting:

"Officials for tonight’s Kentucky vs Miss. State game in Starkville will be: crew chief is Todd Austin. Ref No. 1 is Joe Lindsay. Ref No. 2 is Brian Dorsey. Game is set to tip at 7:01 pm ET on ESPN following SportsCenter, so there should be no delay."

The Wildcats entered the matchup with a 1-5 record when Dorsey is a part of the officiating crew. While their only win came in a 32-point blowout, each of their five losses have come by ten points or less, with one matchup going to double overtime.

While Kentucky had not previously had success with Dorsey refereeing, they were able to defeat Mississippi State on Tuesday. Although they needed a buzzer beater from freshman guard Reed Sheppard, who finished with 32 points off the bench in the 91-89 victory, the Wildcats were able to win for just the second time in seven tries with the official working.

What is known about Brian Dorsey?

There is not much information available about Brian Dorsey. He has, however, spent the better part of three decades working the sideline, according to a Facebook page organized by Elevation Officiating Training for Speaker Series 8, which states:

"Brian has been officiating for over 25 years in the Big Ten, ACC, Atlantic 10, Colonial, NEC, MAAC, Horizon, Summitt, and the Horizon. Brian has officiated several tournament championship games, has made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8, and has officiated in the NIT Tournament."

Dorsey also revealed that he had surgery for a stress fracture, sharing his story with Hospital for Special Surgery, stating:

"After two metatarsal stress fractures that severely impacted my officiating career and my family’s wellbeing, I sought the best and found the best in Dr. David Levine and his assistant Lisa Pearson. After numerous x-rays, MRIs and conversations we decided on surgery and a detailed recovery plan.

"I am happy and grateful to say with the help of these great individuals I was able to officiate for an entire season without injury and or complications and reached The Elite 8 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Coming to HSS was the best call I ever made. Thank you so much! Brian Dorsey"