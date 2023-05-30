Who are Cameron and Cayden Boozer? Carlos Boozer's twin sons receive offers from Duke, Kentucky, and more

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, are viewed as two of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

Cameron, a power forward who was named the 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year, is the top-ranked overall prospect of the class, according to 247 Sports. He was given a perfect 100 recruiting score. His twin brother Cayden, a shooting guard, is the 24th-ranked prospect in the class.

The brothers currently play high school basketball for the Christopher Columbus Explorers. While they are viewed as a package deal, they still have a long way to go before reaching the collegiate level. Cameron and Cayden are both set to enter their junior season next year.

How have Cameron and Cayden Boozer performed in their high school careers?

Cameron Boozer was dominant as a freshman. He averaged 18.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 63.6% from the field, 40.0% from three-point range and 77.5% from the free-throw line.

He followed that up by averaging 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 62.2% from the field, 41.6% from three-point range and 89.1% from the free-throw line. Despite being just 15 years old, he was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Cayden Boozer has been a strong amateur player as well. As a freshman, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 61.9% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range and 79.8% from the free-throw line.

He followed that up by averaging 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 58.8% from the field, 57.5% from three-point range and 79.5% from the free-throw line.

What schools have offered Cameron and Cayden Boozer?

Cameron and Cayden Boozer have received six offers from the same school, while a seventh school has offered a scholarship to Cameron. The Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels have offered both brothers. The Michigan Wolverines have offered Cameron a scholarship, but not Cayden.

It is unclear if any school has an inside track to landing the Boozer brothers. Their father, Carlos Boozer, played college basketball for the Blue Devils, however, the brothers currently play high school basketball in the Miami area.

Poll : 0 votes