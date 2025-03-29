Who were Cooper Flagg's High school teammates? All we know about former Montverde stars taking over March Madness

Cooper Flagg's High school teammates might not be rocking college basketball on the same level, but some of the former Montverde stars have made a name for themselves in their freshman year.

Flagg rose to fame during his time at Montverde Academy, where he became one of the most decorated high school basketball players in the country.

In 2024, he earned titles such as National High School Player of the Year and Gatorade National Men’s Athlete of the Year. He also participated in prestigious events like the McDonald’s All-American, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit.

However, basketball is a team sport, and Flagg did not achieve success alone. He was supported by talented teammates, including Derik Queen, Asa Newell, Liam McNeeley, Robert Wright and Curtis Givens. Together, they led Montverde to a perfect 33-0 record in the 2023-24 season, with only three wins not being by double digits.

Among these players, Flagg, Newell, Queen and McNeeley were all five-star recruits who have made notable impacts in their freshman college seasons. Flagg, the standout of the group, is predicted to win National Player of the Year and be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Where are Cooper Flagg’s high school teammates now?

While Flagg is the only one still competing in March Madness, several of his high school teammates also made it to the NCAA Tournament.

Derik Queen (Maryland)

Derik Queen has been a key player for Maryland, averaging 16.2 points per game as a freshman and setting a program record for most points scored by a freshman in a single season (594). His clutch buzzer-beater in the second round against Colorado State was a season highlight, though Maryland later fell to No. 1 Florida in the Sweet 16. Queen is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Liam McNeeley (UConn)

Liam McNeeley averaged 14.5 points per game as a freshman at UConn, helping the Huskies reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Their run ended with a loss to No. 1 seed Florida.

Asa Newell (Georgia)

Asa Newell played a significant role in Georgia’s season, averaging 15.4 points per game. Although the Bulldogs lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the tournament, Newell has drawn NBA interest, notably from the Houston Rockets.

Robert Wright (Baylor)

Robert Wright, though not as highly rated as his former teammates, held his own at Baylor, averaging 11.5 points per game. He faced Flagg in the NCAA Tournament’s second round, contributing 11 points in a losing effort.

Curtis Givens (LSU)

Curtis Givens, the least prominent of the group, appeared in 32 games for LSU, averaging 4.8 points per game. Unlike his former teammates, he did not make the NCAA Tournament.

