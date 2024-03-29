Who is Dan Hurley's dad? Taking a look at the UConn HC's personal life

Dan Hurley is one of the most recognizable faces in college basketball. The dynamic coach has led the UConn Huskies to four NCAA appearances with a championship win in 2023. This year, the Huskies are on their way to recreate last year's success, having been named the best team in the country.

Before he became the enigma he is now, the Big East Coach of the Year was known as Danny Hurley, son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach, Bob Hurley.

Who is Dan Hurley's dad?

Robert (Bob) Hurley, a probation officer by trade, also coached the St. Anthony High School basketball team. His 45 seasons with the team included five undefeated seasons and Hurley Sr. was only the third high school coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Hurley Sr. coached the team to 26 championships along with six NBA first-round picks. He is reported to have turned down many college coaching positions and his run only ended upon the school's closing in 2017.

Bob Hurley coached both his sons Dan Hurley and Bobby Hurley, who later went on to play for the Sacramento Kings and Vancouver Grizzlies in the NBA. Like his brother Dan, Bobby is also a college coach, currently with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

More about Dan Hurley's personal life

After playing at St. Anthony, Dan Hurley enrolled at Seton Hall where he played point guard from 1991 to 1996. With an average of 8.67 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, Hurley found little success and shifted his focus to coaching. He began his career as an assistant to his father at St. Anthony and later at St. Benedict's Prep.

Hurley joined Wagner in 2010 before moving to Rhode Island and finally UConn in 2018. He credits his family for his drive to achieve greatness. In a press meeting, he once said:

"You develop a toughness about you too 'cause you're constantly compared to exceptional human beings. They supported me greatly along the way -- I couldn't have two better mentors than my dad and my brother."

Dan Hurley married Andrea Sirikides, whom he met while studying at Seton Hall. The couple have two sons, Danny, who played at Seton Hall and Andrew, who was part of the championship-winning 2023 UConn team.

