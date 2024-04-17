Who was Donovan Clingan's mom, Stacey Clingan? Taking a look at UConn center's personal life

Donovan Clingan is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after helping the Huskies win back-to-back national championships.

Clingan was the team's starting center and had a huge role defensively in the post for UConn.

Clingan's mother, Stacey, was a star basketball player at the University of Maine in the 1990s. During her career, she had 1,128 points, 929 rebounds and 220 blocks. She was a three-time America East Conference selection and played in three NCAA tournaments, according to Forbes.

“She would give him tons and tons of pointers and advice, which was invaluable,” said Bill Clingan, via Forbes. “She taught him a lot about mental toughness. She was an incredible influence.”

Following her college basketball career, Stacey Clingan was an elementary school teacher in Bristol, Connecticut.

However, in 2010, Stacey was diagnosed with breast cancer and unfortunately died on March 27, 2018, at age 42.

“Every game I would look up before the game and I’d say something to her,” Bill Clingan said.

“I’d say a little prayer and say, ‘Hey, look out for our boy' ... It was a huge blow to the entire family. She was kind of a matriarch for both sides of our families. She was incredible. She was a fantastic Mom.”

Where is Donovan Clingan expected to be drafted?

Donovan Clingan has officially declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

Clingan made the announcement last week after two seasons at UConn. The 7-foot center averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in the Huskies' 2024 tournament run.

ESPN's most recent 2024 NBA mock draft shows Clingan going third overall to the Portland Trail Blazers. Clingan, 20, has the potential to be a valuable asset to any rebuilding team.

This past season at UConn, Clingan averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as he started 33 games while playing in 35 games.

Poll : Do you think Donovan Clingan will be a top-three pick? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

