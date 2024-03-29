Who was Donovan Clingan's mom, Stacey? Looking back at how she impacted the UConn center’s life

After a poor outing in his freshman season, Donovan Clingan is now UConn's main big guy. The sophomore center is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, shooting 64.8%.

Donovan Clingan is part of the basketball legacy of his school, Bristol Central High School, along with his mother, Stacey Porrini Clingan.

Who was Donovan Clingan's mom?

Stacey Porrini was one of the Bristol Central basketball team's best. However, this was not her first choice. Swimming was Stacey's sport. In middle school, she played very little hoop.

High school was where she found the baller in her. At six-foot-two, Stacey played the same position as her son, center. Her unbelievable athleticism and skills were all a product of hard work.

"She played really hard. She never missed a day of practice. She never missed a day of high school. That's just who she was. She gave it her all no matter what she did," her mother Debbie said. (via ESPN)

Stacey Porrini graduated high school in 1993 with all-time school records in rebounds (1,032) and blocked shots (273). She also earned all-conference honors in basketball, swimming and track and field.

In college, Stacey played for the Maine Black Bears where her team made three NCAA tournament appearances. She is top-five in career rebounds (929) and top-20 in points (1,128), while owning the records for blocks in a game (seven) and in a season (79).

"She helped put our program on the map. But the thing that stands out the most is how beloved she was on the team. She was a mother-type player, caring for her teammates, always concerned about her teammates," her coach Joanne P. McCallie said.

Six months after graduating from Maine with a degree in elementary education, Stacey began working as a school teacher in her hometown, Bristol. She first worked at Ellen P. Hubbell Elementary and later at Greene-Hills School.

Stacey Porrini married Bill Clingan in 2000 and had her son on Feb. 23, 2004, and a daughter, Olivia, a year later. At 42, when Donovan was just 14, Stacey passed away after an eight-year battle with breast cancer. His mother passing away drove the center to follow in on her footsteps.

"I really wasn't the biggest fan of basketball, and I loved it and enjoyed playing it, but really when she passed, it made me realize how much I loved basketball and gave me a reason why to be great," Clingan said.

"It gave me a reason to make her proud and gave me a way to represent her and feel like I still had an attachment to her. She was the best mom anyone could ask for, and she influenced me in so many ways. I'm just hoping to make her proud." (via CT Insider)

In UConn's Sweet 16 clash against San Diego Stae on Thursday, Donovan Clingan scored eight points and took eight rebounds, playing 23 minutes.

Also Read: WATCH: Dan Hurley's UConn crew thrilled with special gift from Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa ahead of Sweet 16 clash