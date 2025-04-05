Who is favored to win Duke vs Houston today? Men's Final Four odds and predictions

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournament is approaching its business end with the Duke Blue Devils facing the Houston Cougars in the second tie of the Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Tip-off is set for Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Both teams have not disappointed as two of the favorites for the national championship. As a result, they provide a duel that fans will observe with a lot of hype as they come up as the second matchup of the national semifinals.

While the Blue Devils - coached by Jon Scheyer - joined the Final Four festivities following an 85–65 Alabama Crimson Tide win in the Elite Eight, Kelvin Sampson's Cougars defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 69–50 to advance to the Final Four.

Who is favored to win in men's Final Four?

The Blue Devils vs. Cougars matchup featuring two top-seeded teams in the March Madness 2025 is finitely close to being a toss-up. However, one must be the favorite, which turns out to be the Duke Blue Devils. Odds won't hold much weight once the ball is tipped off, but the Blue Devils have plenty of momentum after an excellent campaign.

While the Cougars have been solid all season, especially with their elite defense, Duke’s explosive offense and ability to go on runs give them the advantage.

Cooper Flagg has torched the nets for the Blue Devils, standing out as one of the best players in the country. It could be a long night for Houston if he continues leading Duke the way he has.

Duke vs. Houston odds via FanDuel:

Moneyline: Duke (-245), Houston (+198)

Spread: Duke -4.5 points (-108), Houston +4.5 points (-112)

Total: 136.5 (-111)

According to DraftKings odds (as of April 5):

Moneyline: Duke (-245), Houston (+200)

Spread: Duke -4.5 points (-102)

Total: 136.5

Duke vs. Houston: Head-to-Head Comparison

The first - and only - Blue Devils vs. Cougars matchup took place on Mar. 29, 2024. With Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach combining for 30 points, Duke beat Houston 54 - 51 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Key Players to watch in the Final Four matchup

Cooper Flagg (Duke): Flagg is the Blue Devils's leading scorer in the tournament. The 2024 ACC Player of the Year and National Player of the Year has averaged 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game - including a 16-point cameo against Alabama in the Elite Eight.

Kon Knueppel (Duke): The perimeter sharpshooter - who averages 14.4 ppg and 3.9 rpg with 40.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc - has been vital to Duke's offense and is coming fresh from notching 21 points against Alabama.

LJ Cryer (Houston): Cryer is the key piece of the Tigers's offense, leading Houston to their first Final Four since 2021 with 15.4 ppg and 2.3 rpg. Watch for him as a potential closer if the score is near at the end half.

Milos Uzan (Houston): The top playmaker for the Cougars, Uzan averages 11.6 ppg and 4.4 apg. He will be key to Houston’s offense in the Final Four. His ability to maintain ball movement against an active Duke defense will be crucial.

About the author Richard Pereira Richard Pereira joined Sportskeeda in October 2024 as a College Basketball Writer. He earned his degree from Florida Atlantic University in 2023 and has been covering the school's athletic programs since 2020, serving as a Sports Editor at the FAU University Press.



He was granted the unique opportunity to report on the men's basketball team's journey to the Final Four in Houston for FAU Owls Nest during March Madness. His writing experience expanded with prior roles at GIVEMESPORT and Athlon Sports, consistently striving to improve as a sports journalist. Know More

