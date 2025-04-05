Who is favored to win Florida vs Auburn today? Men's Final Four odds and predictions

The 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournament is winding down as the Florida Gators take on the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Tipoff is set for Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET.

Both teams have performed up to expectations with solid displays in their respective tournament runs. As a result, they present a matchup that fans will have excitement for as the first game of the national semifinals.

The Gators, led by head coach Todd Golden, head into the contest after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 84–79 in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers punched their ticket to the Final Four after a 70–64 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Who is favored to win in men's Final Four?

With both teams being a one-seed, it makes sense for this matchup to be a toss-up. However, one must be the favorite, which turns out to be the Florida Gators.

Odds won't mean much when the squads step onto the court, but the Gators have plenty of momentum after a strong regular season

While the Tigers have been strong all season, Florida’s dynamic offense and experience playing in the clutch give them the edge.

Johni Broome has been on a tear in the tournament, despite dealing with an arm injury. If he continues to lead the Tigers in the way he has, Florida will have plenty of work on their hands.

Florida vs. Auburn odds via FanDuel:

Moneyline: Florida (-160), Auburn (+130)

Spread: Florida -2.5 points (-105), Auburn +2.5 points (-115)

Total: 159.5 (-110)

According to DraftKings odds (as of April 5):

Moneyline: Florida (-148), Auburn (+124)

Spread: Florida -2.5 points (-110)

Total: 159.5

Florida vs. Auburn: Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn leads the all-time series 90–84 but lost 90-81 in the last encounter with Florida on Feb. 8, 2025.

Since 2020, Florida has had the upper hand when facing the Tigers. In the eight matchups they've had since the start of the decade, the Gators went 5-3.

Key Players to watch in the Final Four matchup

Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida): The star guard has been crucial to the Gators' tournament run as their closer. He puts up 18.1 points and 4.2 assists per game as he is coming off a 30-point outing against Texas Tech in the Elite 8.

Alijah Martin (Florida): The graduate guard continues to shine in big moments, whether it's rim-grazing dunks or clutch free throws. Martin averages 14.6 ppg and 4.6 rpg as he takes part in his second Final Four. He had 26 points and seven rebounds in FAU's 72-71 loss to San Diego State in 2023.

Johni Broome (Auburn): Broome is the heart of the Tigers' offense. He earned the SEC Player of the Year and The Sporting News National Player of the Year awards and is averaging 18.7 ppg and 10.9 rpg this season.

Chad Baker-Mazara (Auburn): Being a reliable scorer and playmaker for the Tigers, Baker-Mazara averages 12.2 ppg and 2.7 apg as he will be key to Auburn’s offense in the Final Four while he nears the end of his collegiate career.

