Who is Flau'jae Johnson's mom? Know more about LSU star's "momager" Kia Brooks 

Flau'jae Johnson is focused on March Madness, but her "momager" is hard at work behind the scenes. Kia Brooks, the mother of the LSU star, calls herself "The NIL Momager" on her Instagram.

Brooks often posts about Johnson and her other children on social media and is usually seen supporting her daughter at LSU women's basketball games.

Brooks released a short film with the company TOGETHXR highlighting her life as a "court mom." She showed her LSU game day routine, which includes getting ready in the car in order to put her daughter's needs first and be with her at her games. Brooks reflected on the importance of supporting her children.

"These are your kids, they need to see you," Brooks said. "They knew your voice since they were in your womb. So, when they hear you yelling and screaming, 'Hey hey, come on, you can do it. You can do it Flau'jae. You can do it, Nixon. You can do it, Ayndin,' another beast is gonna unfold. I don't need her to be nervous about nothing else. I need her to know that we're right here."

Along with managing her daughter's busy basketball career, music career, and many NIL deals, Brooks is now also managing Johnson's LSU teammate Kailyn Gilbert. Women's basketball is in full swing for March Madness but for the "momager," the grind never stops.

Flau'jae Johnson reflects on mom Kia Brooks' impact

On Thursday, Brooks shared an Instagram post with her more than 109,000 followers highlighting her daughter's numerous NIL deals.

According to On3, Johnson has an NIL value of $1.5 million, the highest in women's college basketball. Her brand deals include JBL, Powerade and Experian, among others. Her commercials can be seen in the breaks of NCAA Tournament games.

The LSU star thrives on the court, with NIL, and in her music career. Johnson has released two full-length albums in the past year, averaging 108.1K monthly Spotify listeners.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional Practice - Source: Imagn

She reflected on the impact her mother has had on her success in an interview with On3 in May 2024.

"My mom, she always told me 'You can make it happen,'" Johnson said. “I kind of see that growing up. My mom raised me and my brother by herself after my father was murdered. She made it happen for us. I said I wanted to rap and she quit her job and got me on TV shows.

"I wanna play basketball and I don’t wanna rap no more, she’s like, 'No, baby, you’re gonna do both. You’re gonna be one of the biggest stars in the world.' ... So my momma kind of conjured up this whole plan and I just happen to be extremely talented in music and an exceptional hard worker on the basketball court.”

