Who is Gabbie Marshall’s BF Spencer Touro? All we know about Iowa star’s personal life

Gabbie Marshall and the Iowa Hawkeyes dominated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a thrilling 94-89 game. The game made the Iowa players instant superstars and brought all the attention to their personal lives.

Marshall's shooting skills and enigmatic attitude have made fans wonder about her personal life, specifically her romantic life.

Who is Gabbie Marshall's boyfriend?

The senior guard is dating Spencer Touro, an Iowa graduate who is a personal trainer at West Branch, Iowa, per his Instagram bio. According to LinkedIn, he has a degree in Sports and Diversion. He is also the head sophomore baseball trainer at Benton People Group Secondary School since May 2022.

The two often share pictures and selfies on their social media accounts.

On their first anniversary, Gabbie Marshall shared pictures of them on Instagram with the caption:

"1 year with the most selfless, loving and hardworking guy I know. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world & pushing me to become the best version of myself every single day. I love you!!"

Tuoro also played football and basketball at Iowa, and it was not until 2023 that the two made their relationship official.

Get to know about Marshall's family

Gabbie Marshall's father, Earnest, and mother, Marne, welcomed her on August 23, 2000, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her parents were university competitors. Her father played basketball at Bellarmine, and her mother played basketball at Aquinas.

Marshall has three siblings: Noah, Luke and Lily (two brothers and a sister). She once shared a picture with them and wrote:

"It was always instilled in me since I was a little girl how important keeping your family close is in life. My dad always said, 'I always want my kiddos to be close no matter what.' So, this is an appreciation post for the best sibs in the biz. You all make me so happy & make it so easy to love you."

After scoring a big win in the Big Ten Tournament title game, Marshall will surely enjoy the occasion with her family and friends.