Who is Hailey Van Lith's brother, Tanner? What we know about LSU guard's family

Hailey Van Lith has struggled in her first season as a member of the LSU Tigers and may be in the midst of the worst season of her four-year collegiate career. Despite her struggles, the No.9-ranked Tigers, who are looking to repeat as national champions, were able to end the regular season on an eight-game winning streak following Sunday's 77-56 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Hailey Van Lith has one brother, Tanner Van Lith, who played college baseball for the Big Bend Community College Vikings. He redshirt his true freshman season in 2017-18 before appearing in eight games, making four starts, the following season. He finished the season with an 0-2 record and a 7.16 ERA after allowing 13 earned runs in 16.1 innings pitched. While Van Lith struck out 20 batters, he struggled with control, allowing 12 base hits and walking 19 batters for a WHIP of 1.90.

He also appeared in eight summer games over three different stints in the West Coast League, making one start. Van Lith did not factor into any decisions, posting a combined 13.94 ERA. He allowed 16 earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched. Once again, he struggled with control as he allowed 21 base hits and nine walks, posting a 2.90 WHIP. Van Lith did not have the same success with strike outs either, as he struck out just seven batters.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Van Lith completed his degree at Grand Canyon University. He currently works as a program manager at Oracle.

How has Hailey Van Lith performed in her college career?

Hailey Van Lith joined the Louisville Cardinals as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. She was an immediate starter as a true freshman, averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field, 38.3% from three-point range and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

Van Lith averaged 14.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.1 bpg while shooting 43.2% from the field, 36.0% from three-point range and 81.3% from the free-throw line in 2021-22. As a junior, she averaged 19.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.3 bpg while shooting 41.1% from the field, 29.3% from three-point range and 87.4% from the free-throw line.

Following the season, Hailey Van Lith joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal as the top-ranked transfer in the nation. She entered play on Sunday averaging 12.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.3 spg and 0.4 bpg while shooting 40.2% from the field, 37.5% from three-point range and 79.3% from the free-throw line.