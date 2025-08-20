Who is Jizzle James? Know more about the Cincinnati hooper HC Wes Miller removed from the team

Jizzle James is a former Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball player. He played as a point guard for the Big 12's Bearcats, averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a sophomore.

He was regarded as one of the league's top returning players until he was dismissed from the team, according to an announcement by coach Wes Miller on Tuesday.

Who is Jizzle James?

Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James. The Orlando, Florida native played basketball at Olympia High School, averaging 25.4 points per game as a junior. He was ranked as a four-star recruit and the 10th point guard in the Class of 2023.

James chose Cincinnati despite offers from ACC and SEC schools, including Georgia and LSU. As a freshman in the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 37 games with two starts, averaging 8.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

James earned a starting role in his sophomore season and helped the Bearcats finish the 2024-25 season 19-16 overall, including 7-13 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati missed out on the 2025 NCAA Tournament but participated in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament, where the team fell to UCF in the second round in Las Vegas.

Why was Jizzle James removed from Wes Miller's Cincinnati?

On Tuesday, Wes Miller announced Jizzle James' dismissal from the team last week. Miller cited “personal issues” as the reason for the standout point guard's removal from the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

"Jizzle James has been dealing with personal issues throughout the summer," Miller said in a statement. "We removed him from the team last month. He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time."

Before his dismissal, James produced some elite performances against top Big teams last season, including Houston, Iowa State and Texas Tech. James also earned an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection for his performances in the conference last season.

