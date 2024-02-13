Who is Josh Schertz? Everything we know about the mastermind behind Indiana State's first ranked season since Larry Bird in 1979

Josh Schertz has managed to completely turn things around for the Indiana State Sycamores in just three seasons as head coach. After leading the team to just an 11-20 record in his first year coaching the program, the Sycamores are 22-3 and have entered the AP Top 25 Poll for just the third time in program history and the first time without Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird on the roster.

Schertz has had an unlikely path to becoming one of college basketball's budding coaching stars. He did not play basketball as an amateur; instead he played tennis. Despite being nationally ranked by the age of 10, tennis was no longer fun for Schertz, who felt that his life was being stripped away by the sport and that the mood of his house was dictated by his performance.

By the time he was 15 years old, he decided to quit the sport altogether, leading his father to kick him out of the house. His mother had already been mostly out of the picture after an overdose when Schertz was just six years old led to his parents divorcing. After being kicked out of his father's hosue, he eventually quit school and fell in with the wrong crowd.

While he had began to lose hope, his grandfather found out he had been kicked out and brought Schertz to live with him and enrolled him in courses to get his GED. He followed that up by attending Palm Beach Community College and working part-time, low wage jobs.

During this span, he began playing pickup basketball and was eventually recruited to play for the County College of Morris Titans. He then joined the Webber College Warriors before having a child, getting married and quitting basketball. After less than a year, Josh Schertz joined the then-Piedmont Bible College Bruins.

How has Josh Schertz performed in his college career?

Josh Schertz began his coaching career in 1998-99 as a graduate assistant with the Florida Atlantic Owls after his father helped him land the position. After just one season, he joined the Lynn Fighting Knights as an assistant coach, remaining in the role for two seasons.

He spent the following two seasons as an associate head coach with the Queens Royals. Ahead of the 2003-04 season, Schertz joined the High Point Panthers in the same position, spending five seasons with the program. He received his first head coaching opportunity ahead of the 2008-09 season as he was hired by the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters.

In 13 seasons leading the program, Scherz compiled a 337-69 record. He was named head coach of the Indiana State Sycamores ahead of the 2021-22 season. Josh Schertz has led the Sycamores to a 56-36 record during his tenure.