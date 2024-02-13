Who are Kansas vs Texas Tech basketball announcers today on ESPN? All about NCAAB Feb 12 game's coverage team

The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5) take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6) in Monday evening's Big 12 showdown at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders are fifth in the Big 12 with a mark of 6-4 in conference play. The Jayhawks, for their part, are third, behind the Iowa State Cyclones but ahead of the Baylor Bears with as many losses as Texas Tech but one more win for a conference record of 7-4.

Who are Kansas vs. Texas Tech basketball game announcers today?

Jon "Boog" Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla will make the play-by-play and commentary for this Big 12 clash on ESPN. Kris Budden will be the sideline reporter.

Sciambi is better known for being the everyday play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs, but he also works for ESPN in college baseball and basketball. He has been with the network since 2009

Fraschilla is a former college basketball head coach who worked for Manhattan, St John's and New Mexico in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Budden is well-known for her reporting on the San Diego Padres in the MLB.

College basketball fans can stream tonight's game through ESPN's app or Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

What time is the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game today?

The matchup is set to start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. It will be played at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Jayhawks narrowly defeated the No. 13 Baylor Bears 64-61 last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders won their previous matchup against the UCF Knights 66-59 on Saturday.

What to expect from the Kansas vs. Texas Tech game today?

Spread: Texas Tech -2.5

Over/under: 147 points

Money line: Kansas +116, Texas Tech -138

The Jayhawks have won 22 of their last 30 games (+5.30 units on ML)

The Red Raiders have hit the first-half game total over in 20 of their last 31 games (+8.50 units)

These are the odds for the game, according to SportsLine.