Who is Kayla McPherson? Senior North Carolina hooper announces retirement after battling injuries 

Kayla McPherson is an American college basketball player who announced her retirement from the sport on Tuesday. She spent four years at North Carolina but battled many injuries which kept her on the sidelines for most of her career.The redshirt senior confirmed her retirement in a statement that was shared by Posther Hoops on Instagram.&quot;Wearing the UNC jersey has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Being part of such an amazing program has truly been a blessing, and I will forever cherish the memories made here,&quot; McPherson said. The guard thanked her family, North Carolina fans, coaches and teammates.&quot;To the fans in Carmichael, thank you for your endless love and energy,&quot; McPherson said. &quot;To Coach Banghart and the staff, my mom and dad, my family, the athletic staff, my teammates over the last couple of years, and everyone who has supported me and stood by me during my college career: thank you from the bottom of my heart.&quot;This journey has been filled with challenges, growth, and joy, and I'm grateful for every moment spent playing the sport I love. Though my playing days are coming to a close, I will always be a Tar Heel, and I'm excited to step into a new role for this team and continue giving back to the program that has given me so much. For now, #11 out.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcPherson joined the Tar Hells from Madison County (Georgia) High School in 2021. However, she redshirted her freshman year while recovering from an injury she sustained in high school. She made her NCAA debut in January 2023, scoring 14 points in the win over Virginia.McPherson appeared in seven games, including three starts in her sophomore year; however, her season was cut short after suffering a knee injury. She missed the entire 2024-25 season but was still regarded as an integral part of the team.Kayla McPherson takes up new role at North Carolina after announcing retirementAfter announcing her retirement, Kayla McPherson is set to become a student assistant at North Carolina. She was forced to retire after redshirting most of her collegiate career due to a string of injuries. McPherson will begin her new role next season and is expected to boost the team's confidence from the sidelines. Meanwhile, Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart hailed McPherson’s “grit, sacrifice, and hope,&quot; while looking forward to working with her new student assistant.