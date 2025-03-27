Who are Kon Knueppel's brothers? Know more about Duke star's family

Kon Knueppel is having a solid season with the Duke Blue Devils, but he is not the only Knueppel with basketball talents, as there are four others ready to hit the waves in the next few years.

Kon comes from a family that shares basketball in their DNA. His father, also named Kon, was the all-time leading scorer at Wisconsin Lutheran College until 2019. His mother, Chari Knueppel, formerly Chari Nordgaard, is Wisconsin-Green Bay’s leading scorer, and it does not end there.

Knueppel's uncle from his maternal side, Jeff Nordgaard, also represented Wisconsin-Green Bay and made it pro, reaching the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, before playing across Europe.

Along with his uncles Klint, Klay, and Kole, his father played in the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. They named their team the “Flying Knueppel Brothers”.

This tradition has been passed down to Kon’s generation, as he is the first of five brothers who are all keen to make their mark in the hoop business.

Who are the Knueppel brothers?

Kon has four brothers, and he is the eldest. He is 19 years old, and seven years older than the last of the brothers.

The second eldest is Kager Knueppel, who played alongside Kon last season as a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran High School. At only 16 years, Kager is already taller than his elder brother, hitting 6-foot-8, compared to Kon's 6-foot-7.

Kager already landed his first Division I offer, as the Toledo Rockets officially showed interest in December 2024. However, he is projected to be in the 2027 class.

Next in line is Kinston, who began his high school career not too long ago. Kinston is already 6-foot-6 and plays as a small forward/shooting guard. He also attends Wisconsin Lutheran like his brothers before him. He also plays club basketball for Team Herro. He is projected to be in the 2028 class.

Kash is the fourth in line, and he is also a dedicated basketball player. He is nearing his final year of middle school and is already 6-foot-2, projected to be in the class of 2029. He trains with the Davis Brothers Elite club.

Kidman is the last in line and is currently in the seventh grade. He is also already committed to basketball and is expected to develop in the next few years.

