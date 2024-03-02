Who is Loyola Chicago basketball old lady? All we know about the University's good luck charm

The Loyola Chicago Basketball has a lady mascot, continuing the tradition of superstition in sports. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt has been the face of the Loyola Ramblers for a very long time and has become the de facto chaplain for the team and a key ingredient to their success.

Recently, the University even celebrated her with a block party and special museum exhibit, honoring her accomplishments at the Loyola University Museum of Art. For over 60 years, she has been a part of the proceedings at Loyola and has become a vital member of the University.

The Story of Loyola University's "Lucky Charm" Lady Jean

Sister Jean has been a member of the University for decades. First starting in 1961 for Mundelein College, she would transfer over when the two schools merged in 1991. While initially contemplating retirement just 3 years later, she stayed on to help nurture student-athletes, especially with their education.

Eventually, Jean became the team's official chaplain in 2017. That's when she truly became famous as the team went on a Cinderella run to the national semifinals - their best finish in over half a century. Her sideline antics endeared her to the media and the public at large.

Jean's fame would reach new heights in 2021. After traveling with the team for the COVID-19 vaccination, a picture alongside Butler University's bulldog mascot went viral on social media, continuing her dream-like run. Even today, she remains firmly embroiled with students at the University, even celebrating her birthday with them.

How old is Sister Jean from Loyola?

On August 22, 2023, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt officially turned 104. On her birthday, she would spend time visiting with students. The associate director of external communications for Loyola Chicago Basketball would confirm that "She's in great spirits and celebrated with some cake and our students today."

Further, he confirmed the celebration taking place at the Loyola University Museum, in addition to Sister Jean having the opportunity to throw the first pitch during the Chicago Cubs' encounter with the Milwaukee Brewers.

While she's not active with the basketball team as she used to be, at 104, she remains a genuine pillar for the school and players and a unique source of inspiration.