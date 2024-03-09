Who are LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers basketball announcers today on ESPN? All about NCAAB March 8 game's coverage team

In the SEC Tournament, women's basketball fans are gearing up for the thrilling matchup between the No. 8 LSU Tigers (26-4, 13-3 SEC) and Auburn Tigers (20-10, 9-8).

In the conference, LSU is seeded second and Auburn stands seventh.

Who are the LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers women's basketball game announcers today?

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will be the play-by-play announcers for the ESPN broadcast of this SEC clash.

Lyle is ESPN's youngest full-time play-by-play broadcaster since 2015 and has also called various sports for the SEC Network. Peck, a former college basketball coach, serves as an analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.

What time is the LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers women's game today?

The LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers women's basketball game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be streamed on ESPN on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. The play will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Having won their last eight matchups, LSU will enter the game with high confidence. The only defeat that Auburn tasted in their last five games was against LSU (71-66) on Feb. 22.

What to expect in the LSU Tigers vs Auburn Tigers Women's Basketball game today?

LSU v Vanderbilt

As the LSU Tigers want to continue their eight-game winning streak, the Auburn Tigers might find it difficult to stop them.

LSU boasts an average of 87.9 points per game this season, while Auburn put up 67.2 points per game. LSU's leading scorer and rebounder, Angel Reese, who averages 19.1 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, will be crucial in deciding the game's result.

The following are the odds for the game according to ESPN Bet:

Spread: LSU -12.5

Over/Under: 140.5 points

Money line: LSU -110, Auburn +500

Auburn's women's basketball team has a 30-21 record against LSU

LSU Tigers have an ongoing streak of eight consecutive wins