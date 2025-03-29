Who is Niele Ivey's husband, Javin Hunter? All we know about former Notre Dame wide receiver 

Niele Ivey has been the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team since April 2020. She is married to former NFL wide receiver, Javin Hunter, who currently works with the NFL Players Trust, an affiliate of the NFL Players Association.

Ad

Now, let’s take a look at Javin Hunter's life and career.

Who is Javin Hunter?

Hunter was born on May 9, 1980, in Detroit, Michigan. He had the option to play both basketball and football as he was good at both during his stint with Detroit Country Day School. Hunter later committed to the University of Notre Dame, where he tried his luck in both sports. He played basketball as a freshman under former NBA coach, John Macleod, but ultimately settled for football.

Ad

Trending

It was always likely going to be the case, given his father James Hunter was a former all-pro defensive back for the Detroit Lions. Javin also got special attention from legendary Notre Dame wide receiver coach Urban Meyer, who had recruited him.

Javin’s professional career was cut short by injury

Javin emerged as Notre Dame’s top wide receiver during the 2001 college football season, leading the team in both receptions and receiving yards. His performances caught the attention of NFL scouts, leading to his selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Hunter was named on the list of The Sporting News’ "10 Rookies to Watch" in 2002. But tragedy struck the following year.

Ad

Javin suffered an Achilles tear injury in 2003 that changed the trajectory of his career path as he had to sit out for the whole season. After three years with the Ravens, he made the switch to the San Francisco 49ers, but could only last for one season.

Javin and Niele Ivey’s love story started at Notre Dame

While Javin was a star on the football team, Ivey was also pulling the strings for the Irish women's basketball team. She was already at Notre Dame since 1996, before Javin joined in 1998. But both became famous in college for their athletic abilities and their paths crossed for this reason.

Ad

While Javin made the leap to the NFL, Ivey also moved to the WNBA after she was selected as a 2nd round pick by the Indiana Fever.

Does Javin and Niele Ivey have a child?

Javin and Niele Ivey have two sons together. Their firstborn son's name is Jaden, who grew up to become an All-American basketball player at Purdue University, before earning a move to Detroit Pistons as the 5th pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Their youngest son is Jordan, who has also taken up basketball and is currently a shooting guard at Paul VI High School.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here