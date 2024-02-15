Who is Ohio State basketball's interim head coach, Jake Diebler? What we know about Chris Holtmann's replacement

The Ohio State Buckeyes have fired head coach Chris Holtmann after two consecutive seasons in which they have struggled. Athletic director Gene Smith, who is set to retire this summer, confirmed the move in a statement, stating:

"I want to express my appreciation toward Chris for the first-class program, and the well-respected program, he has run here at Ohio State. He and his wife, Lori, are wonderful people. I thank each of them for their seven years here in Columbus and I wish them well."

While Holtmann had four years remaining on his contract, associate head coach Jake Diebler will lead the Buckeyes for the remainder of the season.

Diebler played four years of college basketball for the Valparaiso Beacons from 2005-06 to 2008-09. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in his playing career while shooting 36.5% from the field, 35.3% from the 3-point range and 82.0% from the free-throw line.

Immediately upon graduating, Diebler became a student assistant with his alma mater for one season. After spending the following season as the Beacons' director of basketball operations, he was named an assistant coach in 2011-12, lasting two seasons in the role.

Diebler joined the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2013-14 season as a video coordinator and kept the position for three seasons. He spent the following three seasons as an assistant coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Diebler returned to the Buckeyes as an assistant coach, joining Chris Holtmann's staff ahead of the 2019-20 season. After three seasons, he was promoted to associate head coach.

Diebler has held that position for the past two seasons. He will receive his first opportunity as a head coach, albeit with the interim tag.

How has Chris Holtmann performed in his coaching career?

Chris Holtmann began his coaching career as an assistant with the Geneva Golden Tornadoes in 1998-99. After just one season, he accepted the same position with the Taylor Trojans, his alma mater, and lasted four seasons in the role.

Ahead of the 2003-04 season, Holtmann joined the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, spending one season as an assistant coach and four seasons as an associate head coach. He spent the following two seasons as an assistant coach with the Ohio Bobcats before receiving his first head coaching opportunity ahead of the 2010-11 season.

Holtmann spent three seasons leading the Runnin' Bulldogs, ending his tenure with a 44-54 record before joining the Butler Bulldogs as an assistant coach. After just one season, he was named interim head coach ahead of the 2014-15 season as Brandon Miller took a medical leave of absence.

Holtmann had the interim title removed during the season and led the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record in three years with the program.

Chris Holtmann joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as head coach ahead of the 2017-18 season and led the program to a 137-86 record during his seven-year tenure, which ended on Wednesday.