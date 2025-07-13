Who is Olivia Vukosa? All we know about 5-star recruit drawing interest from Dawn Staley, Vic Schaefer, Courtney Banghart and more

Class of 2026 recruit, Olivia Vukosa, ranks No. 5 nationally (according to On3's Industry Rankings). The 6-foot-5 power forward will enter her senior year at Christ The King Regional High School in Whitestone, New York.

Ad

Vukosa shared her list of top seven colleges on X (formerly Twitter) on March 13. These included Texas, South Carolina, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, LSU and UConn.

"As I narrow down my list to my final seven, I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me, and it has been hard to choose this list," Vukosa said.

Ad

Trending

"This process hasn't been easy, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of my coaches and family."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm looking forward to the road ahead and appreciate all the efforts that these schools have done to recruit me."

Vukosa, who ranks second in the power forward position and first in New York, has taken only one unofficial visit to Ohio State, on Oct. 5 last year. While speaking to Rivals, she said that she will plan another visit to the Buckeyes between Aug. 28-30.

Ad

“(Kevin) McGuff is a very quick and short guy – he likes his short phone calls and so do I, so it’s good. He’s a great coach. I also talk to Jalen (Powell) a lot. She helps with everything and coordinates everything with him,” Vukosa said while talking about Ohio State women's basketball head coach.

Ad

She also talked about visiting the Texas Longhorns between Sep. 5-7, North Carolina Tar Heels between Oct. 26-28 and the LSU Tigers in October.

Olivia Vukosa also represented Philly Rise in the Nike EYBL Circuit, leading the team to a 9-4 record. In 13 games, she averaged 15.1 points on 55.6% shooting, including 34.6% from behind the arc and 87.0% from the charity stripe.

She also grabbed 8.1 rebounds, dished out 1.5 assists, stole the ball 0.5 times and recorded 1.3 blocks per game.

Ad

Ohio State leads the race to sign Olivia Vukosa

With the seven programs contesting against each other for Olivia Vukosa's signature, On3's recruitment prediction machine has given Ohio State a 54.7% prediction to land the forward.

They are followed by UConn with a 4.3% probability and Texas and Kentucky with a 3.1% chance each.Olivia Vukosa has another year of high school left to decide on her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here