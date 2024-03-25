Who are PJ Hall's siblings, Chris and Thayer? Exploring the Clemson forward's personal life

PJ Hall has been a vital part of the Clemson Tigers' success this season. The senior forward, who grew up just over an hour away from the Clemson Tigers arena, has emerged as the family member with the biggest spotlight.

However, he's not the only athlete in his household. His father played college basketball at Wofford College, while his mother played both basketball and volleyball at the College of Charleston.

His older brother Chris Hall played college basketball at Anderson University, while his sister Thayer Hall was a star volleyball at the University of Florida. PJ described the competitiveness of growing up in a house full of athletes in an interview with Clemson's website:

"Everything was a competition. We used to race to try and get the best seat in the car when we left the house.

"The oldest always got the middle cinnamon roll, which was a huge deal obviously. When Chris went off to college it became Thayer. It took forever for me to get that! I was a junior in high school!" [h/t clemsontigers.com]

PJ Hall noted that watching Thayer's recruiting process as a highly touted volleyball prospect helped him know what he wanted in a college. It's unclear if he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, but he's projected to be selected in the second round if he declares.

What is next for PJ Hall and the Clemson Tigers?

PJ Hall ended with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 4-11 from the field, 0-1 from the 3-point range and 3-4 from the free-throw line in the Clemson Tigers' 72-64 victory over the Baylor Bears. He played just 19 minutes, though, as he struggled with foul trouble before eventually fouling out.

While he was in foul trouble for the second consecutive NCAA Tournament game, Hall has been a big part of the Tigers' success this season. The four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class averaged 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field, 32.3% from three-point range and 79.1% from the free-throw line.

Clemson face the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen. They will need Hall, who has averaged just 19.0 minutes per game during March Madness, to stay out of foul trouble if they hope to reach the Elite Eight for just the second time and first since the 1980 season.