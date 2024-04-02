Who are Rebecca Lobo's daughters Siobhan Rose and Maeve Elizabeth? All we know about the college hoops analyst's family

Rebecca Lobo has become one of the top voices in women's basketball as she has served as both a WNBA and women's college basketball analyst and reporter since 2004. The former UConn Huskies star is married to Sports Illustrated writer Steve Rushin, with whom she shares four children.

Her oldest is Siobhan Rose Rushin, who attends Fordham University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is 'pursuing a degree in Communication and Culture with a concentration in Media Studies, as well as a minor in English'. Additionally, it appears that Lobo's eldest daughter is looking to follow in both of her parents' footsteps as she works for her campus radio station, WFUV Public Radio.

Her second child, Maeve Elizabeth Rushin, also appears to be following in the one-time WNBA All-Star's footsteps as she is in the midst of her senior year at Northwest Catholic High School, where she starred on the basketball team. Speaking to CT Insider, Lobo discussed watching Maeve play high school basketball, stating:

"I love it and at the same time my stomach is in a knot. Sometimes it’s in a knot the entire day. It’s unlike anything else. It certainly was easier for me as a player. It’s certainly easier for me when I’m coaching. At least you have some control. It’s great, but it puts you through an emotional wringer. I think every parent watching their child play feels the same thing."

While she has expressed an interest in playing college basketball, it remains unclear if Maeve Elizabeth will follow through with those plans.

Why did Rebecca Lobo retire from basketball?

Rebecca Lobo had a storied four-year career with the UConn Huskies as she averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, 33.9% from three-point range and 69.5% from the free-throw line. In 1994-95, her senior season, she was able to lead the Huskies to their first national title in program history.

While the WNBA did not launch until a few years later, Lobo found success in her first two seasons. She suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her third year, however, and was never the same player. Despite being forced into early retirement, which came just before her 30th birthday, she has been able to transition into a successful broadcasting career.