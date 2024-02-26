“Who said cam wont return” - College hoops world speculate about $200,000 NIL-valued Cameron Brink’s future in NCAAB ahead of senior day

Stanford Cardinal fans are crossing their fingers, hoping for Cameron Brink to stay another season with the California school. Brink is highly touted to be the second overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, being considered the second-best talent in the sport right now with only Caitlin Clark ahead of her.

Ahead of Stanford's senior day ceremony, the school posted a video showing some of the best moments of the forward during her time with the Cardinal.

Some fans seem to think this video shows all the right reasons why Brink will return:

An era is coming to an end at Stanford, and Cardinal fans are grateful for Brink's part in it:

While some want Brink and other seniors to stay for another year, some do want them to go turn pro and fulfill their dreams:

The most common sentiment was to wish for Brink to return for one last dance with the Cardinal next year:

Fans in general were incredibly grateful for the generation of players that brought Stanford's latest national title:

Some seem to think the video is part of a hidden message from the Pac-12 school:

Some were more simple in their takes:

Cameron Brink's $200,000 in NIL deals: Could the NIL revolution be an incentive to stay?

The latest valuation On3, shared in August 2023, has her valued at around $200,000 worth of NIL deals. That would put her on par with some of the biggest earners of the WNBA. Erica Wheeler of the Indiana Fever currently has the league's highest salary at $242,154.

Therein lies one of the few reasons Brink might have to return for another season with Stanford. NIL deals have leveled the playing field for student-athletes, who for the first time are earning money from what college athletics produce.

Brink only has around half a million followers on all her platforms combined. Her biggest following is on Instagram, where she has 369,000 followers. Her TikTok doesn't even crack the 200,000 followers-mark, and X followership is below 10,000.

Since she is not yet among the bigger stars on socials, staying for another year and reaping the benefits she can from her NIL deals might be a sensible option for her.