The Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies are in the midst of a closely contested matchup in the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game. Prior to the final tip-off of the 2023-24 college basketball season, the national anthem was sung by Kahara Hodges.

Check out Kahara Hodges' rendition of the national anthem below:

According to her social media platforms, Hodges is a Navajo vocalist and model. She has been signed to Next Models since November 2017 and attended Arizona State University from 2015 through 2019, receiving a Bachelor's degree in American Indian/Native American Studies.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has participated in several societies, including ASU Pitchforks, Gates Millenium Scholar, New American University Scholar, Obama Scholar, and ASU Gospel Choir. Hodges also volunteered as an Assistant Teacher in a Navajo Singing Class at the Phoenix Indian Center.

She has previously sung the national anthem at other sporting events in Phoenix, Arizona. Hodges most notably did so ahead of Game 4 in last year's Western Conference Semifinals matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. While the Nuggets went on to win the series and the championship, the hometown Suns picked up a 129-124 victory.

In her personal life, Hodges is in a relationship with actor Martin Sensmeier, best known for his roles in The Magnificent Seven and the HBO series Westworld. While it is unclear when the couple began dating, there are red carpet photos placing them together as far back as 2018. Additionally, they share two children, born in 2020 and 2022.

What is on the line in the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament championship game?

The Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies are in the midst of a battle in the 84th national championship in NCAA Tournament history. While the Boilermakers have won one national title, it came all the way back in 1932, seven years prior to the inaugural NCAA Tournament in 1939. Their trip to the 2024 national title game marks just the second trip to the national title under the current format and their first since 1969.

The UConn Huskies have had far more success, particularly over the past 25 NCAA Tournaments. After failing to reach the Final Four over the first 60 NCAA Tournaments, the Huskies have won five championships since 1999. Furthermore, they have taken home the title each time they have reached the championship game.

While the Huskies are currently tied with the Duke Blue Devils and Indiana Hoosiers for the fourth-most titles all-time, they would move into a tie with the North Carolina Tar Heels for the third-most if they are able to emerge victorious.