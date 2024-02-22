Sean Edward Miller is an American college basketball coach. He leads the Xavier Musketeers and is supported by his wife, Amy Miller, and their sons, Austin (28), Cameron (25) and Braden (22).

Amy and Sean Miller met while attending Blackhawk High School in Pennsylvania. Amy Miller was the cheerleader of the Blackhawk basketball team, while Sean Miller was its point guard.

Amy Miller: A basketball widow

Amy Miller gave herself the playful nickname basketball widow during her and Sean's time in North Carolina when he was an assistant coach. This lighthearted self-designation later blossomed into online fame through her Twitter handle, @abballwidow, established in 1998.

The basketball in Amy Miller's nickname was condensed to bball to suit a Twitter handle. She seems to have distanced herself from X (previously known as Twitter).

Amy Miller's birth and origin?

Born in November 1968, Amy Christine Watterson, now Amy Miller, hails from Pennsylvania. Her parents are Susan Watterson and Glenn Watterson II, who are from Darlington.

Sean Miller and Amy Miller met in high school

Sean and Amy Miller’s journey began in high school and continued through their college days at the University of Pittsburgh.

The couple exchanged vows on Aug. 7, 1993, in the serene setting of Mount Pleasant Church in Darlington, as reported by Fab Wags.

College sports entered Amy Miller's life in 2011 when Sean contemplated a head coaching offer at Maryland.

Though he ultimately declined the position, the family chose to remain in Tucson.

Amy Miller: A steadfast companion on Sean's coaching circuit

Amy Miller has supported her husband throughout his coaching career.

Before landing the head coach job at Arizona, Sean Miller built his coaching experience at Xavier, Pittsburgh, NC State, Miami and Wisconsin. Amy Miller was by his side through every step of his journey.

Amy Miller’s profession and business

For fans, unfortunately, there is a lack of information regarding any particular business pursuits Amy may have undertaken.

Sean and Amy are parents to a trio of boys

Sean and Amy Miller have three sons: Austin, Cameron and Braden. The eldest, Austin, graduated in 2018 after serving as the Arizona Wildcats basketball team manager.

Their middle son Cameron followed in his footsteps and joined the team as a manager in 2017. Braden is also pursuing his basketball path and was a freshman on the junior varsity team in 2016.

