Who is on the State Farm commercial with Caitlin Clark? Taking a look at Iowa guard's co-stars in the hilarious advert

Caitlin Clark made history earlier this month as she broke the women's college basketball all-time scoring record. It was not the first time the Iowa Hawkeyes guard has made some form of history this year as she became the first female athlete to sign a sponsorship deal with State Farm Insurance just before the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Clark appeared in an a commercial for the insurance company, alongside Miami Heat forward and six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller. Looking at the damage of the car, a couple say 'shoot', prompting the three-time All-American to appear with a basketball, proclaiming:

"Okay, I'll shoot, but I don't see any hoop."

After the wife in the commercial repeats the word 'shoot', Butler appears, also expressing that he will shoot before questioning where the hoop is located. Clark responds:

"They don't have one."

Clark and Butler both sing the State Farm jingle, leading Jake from State Farm to appear. He informs the couple that it is easy to file a claim with State Farm, whether it is for a new car or an old AMC Pacer. Miller is the last to appear, asking:

"Someone call for an old Pacer?"

Check out the entire State Farm commercial featuring Caitlin Clark, Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller below:

How has Caitlin Clark performed in her college career?

Caitlin Clark made an immediate impact as a true freshman, as she averaged 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field, 40.6% from the 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

She improved her production across the board the following season, averaging 27.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.6 spg, and 0.6 bpg. Clark shot 45.2% from the field, 33.2% from the 3-point range and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

In 2022-23, she averaged 27.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 8.6 apg, 1.5 spg, and 0.5 bpg while shooting 47.3% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point range, and 83.9% from the free-throw line. Her strong season earned her AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year honors.

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard could be in line for similar honors this season as she entered play on Sunday averaging 32.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 8.5 apg, 1.7 spg, and 0.6 bpg while shooting 46.8% from the field, 39.0% from the 3-point range, and 84.7% from the free-throw line.

Caitlin Clark has been named an All-American in her three previous seasons, receiving unanimous first-team selection in each of the past two seasons. While she has not announced her plans for next season, she will likely enter the 2024 WNBA Draft after turning 22 earlier this week. WNBA rules state that a player must be 22 or set to turn 22 during the calendar year of the WNBA Draft.

Clark could, however, opt to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if she desires.