Who is Tamari Key's sister, Teonni Key? All we know about UNC guard ahead of Second Round matchup vs. South Carolina

Tamari Key is a center for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball team. This season, Tamari has scored an average 2.2 points per game and 0.5 assists, as the Lady Volunteers made the women's tournament as a No. 6 seed.

Tamari Key is not the only member of her family who plays college basketball. Tamari has a sister named Teonni Key. So who is she?

Who is Teonni Key?

Teonni Key, Tamari Key's sister, also plays college basketball. Teonni is a guard for the North Carolina Tar Heels women's basketball team.

Teonni is currently in her second year with the Tar Heels. During this season, Teonni has scored on average 2.9 points per game and 0.2 assists. Like her sister, her impact on her team has been minimal this year, but she has also made it to the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels, who are a No. 8 seed for the tournament, have already sealed their spot for the next round. They defeated the No. 9 ranked Michigan State Spartans 59-56. In this game, Teonni Keys scored five points, had seven rebounds, and one assist. Furthermore, she was 2-5 on field goals.

Teonni will be hoping for a similar performance when the Tar Heels face the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks in the next round on Sunday.

With both Keys sisters in the tournament, is there a chance that the two will meet?

Will Tamari and Teonni Key meet in March Madness?

Teonni's Tar Heels and Tamari Key's Lady Volunteers are both in the women's NCAA tournament. But will there be a point in the tournament where the two sisters will face off against each other?

Tennessee and North Carolina are in two different parts of the draw. This will mean that, for the two Key sisters to play each other, both Tennessee and North Carolina would have to make the final four.

That may be a quest too far for both sides. North Carolina are a No. 8 seed, and their prize for defeating the nine-seeded Michigan State is to face the overall No. 1 seed South Carolina, who are unbeaten this season.

On the other hand, Tamari's Tennessee team are a No. 6 seed but may still face tough opposition in their next game of the tournament. If the higher seeded teams win, the Lady Volunteers will be facing the No. 3 seed NC State Wolfpack. They may struggle to win this game.

While there technically is the possibility that the Keys sisters could face off, it is highly unlikely.

