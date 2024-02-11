Who are USC-Stanford basketball announcers today on ESPNU? All about NCAAB Feb 10 game's coverage team

The USC Trojans will visit the Stanford Cardinal for a Pac-12 matchup on February 10th at Maples Pavilion. USC hopes to snap a six-game losing streak in away games against Stanford, who will look to continue the Trojans' road woes in conference play on their home court.

Despite a valiant overtime effort, USC fell 83-77 against California on Wednesday. The Trojans were out-hustled on the offensive boards, 19 to 5, a key factor in the tightly contested loss.

Meanwhile, Stanford struggled against UCLA, losing 82-74. Despite being favored, the Cardinal were unable to match the Bruins' energy.

At 3-9 in conference play and 9-14 overall, USC sits at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. Stanford has fared only slightly better, as their 6-6 conference record and 11-11 overall place them in the bottom tier of the Pac-12.

Who are USC-Stanford basketball announcers today on ESPNU?

Dave Flemming and Adrian Branch will be on the ESPN University call for the tipoff between USC and Stanford. Flemming will handle play-by-play duties, while Branch will provide analysis.

Flemming brings over two decades of play-by-play expertise to the booth, having called games for the San Francisco Giants since 2003. His broadcast partner, Branch, is no stranger to the hardwood himself, having won the 1987 NBA Championship with the storied Los Angeles Lakers. He stepped foot into a broadcasting career when he joined ESPN in 2007.

Viewers can stream the USC vs. Stanford game on FuboTV if they don't have access to ESPNU.

What time is the USC vs Stanford game today?

USC and Stanford will face off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time tonight at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. The Cardinal will have home-court advantage, looking to defend their home floor against a struggling USC team.

What to expect in the USC vs Stanford game today?

USC heads into this road match facing serious struggles away from home, having dropped nine of their last ten road contests. Stanford has found success lately at home, winning 14 of their previous 20 games at Maples Pavilion.

However, USC has owned the recent series between the teams, winning the last two meetings and seven of the past ten overall matchups against Stanford.

While the Trojans' losing streak on the road would seem to favor Stanford in this matchup, USC's recent dominance of the conference rivalry provides optimism that the Trojans could snap their road woes against the Cardinal.

With both trends colliding, this Pac-12 clash could go either way, no matter what the numbers indicate. An intense battle is likely on tap when these teams take the court.