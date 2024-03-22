Who won March Madness games last night? Winners, results & highlights - Mar. 21

March Madness 2024 is well underway, and the first round is more or less in the books. There are already several upsets early on in the NCAA Tournament, which is indicative of how unpredictable the college hoops postseason can get.

So, who were the big winners going on through to the next round? Here are the results for Mar. 21.

Who won March Madness games today?

A lot of lower-seeded teams overcame their mostly favored, higher-seeded counterparts in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

(9) Michigan State 69 , (8) Mississippi State 51

, (8) Mississippi State 51 (11) Duquesne 71 , (6) BYU 67

, (6) BYU 67 (3) Creighton 77 , (14) Akron 60

, (14) Akron 60 (2) Arizona 85 , (15) Long Beach State 65

, (15) Long Beach State 65 (1) North Carolina 90 , (16) Wagner 62

, (16) Wagner 62 (3) Illinois 84, (14) Morehead State 69

(14) Morehead State 69 (11) Oregon 87 , (6) South Carolina 73

, (6) South Carolina 73 (7) Dayton 63 , (10) Nevada 60

, (10) Nevada 60 (7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44

(10) Colorado State 44 (14) Oakland 80 , (3) Kentucky, 76

, (3) Kentucky, 76 (5) Gonzaga 86 , (12) McNeese 65

, (12) McNeese 65 (2) Iowa State 79 , (15) South Dakota State 61

, (15) South Dakota State 61 (2) Tennessee 83 , (15) Saint Peter's 49

, (15) Saint Peter's 49 (11) NC State 80 , (6) Texas Tech 67

, (6) Texas Tech 67 (4) Kansas 93 , (13) Samford 89

, (13) Samford 89 (7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61

Michigan State vs Mississippi State (69-51)

Jaden Atkins had his way against the Bulldogs` defense, scoring 15 points and burying three 3-pointers. Tyson Walker led all scorers with 19 markers.

Duquesne vs BYU (71-67)

The Cougars went cold from the field and succumbed to the Dukes` hot shooting, bannered by three 3-pointers and 19 total points from Dae Dae Grant.

Creighton vs Akron (77-60)

Clear favorites from the start, the Bluejays subdued the 14-seed Akron Zips by never surrendering the lead for the entire game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist Ryan Kalkbrenner proved to be too big for Akron to handle (literally and figuratively) with a 23-point, eight-rebound performance.

Arizona vs Long Beach State (85-65)

The Wildcats prove a lot of predictions right, lighting up the scoreboard as expected against the hapless Long Beach State Beach en route an easy 20-point win. Arizona`s chances were almost never in doubt, with their entire starting five scoring in double digits each.

UNC vs Wagner (90-62)

Armando Bacot and RJ Davis are once again an unstoppable 1-2 punch on offense, combining for 42 points and pushing the Tar Heels to an easy win against the overmatched Wagner Seahawks.

Illinois vs Morehead State (84-69)

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 26 and Dain Dainja added 21 more to give the Illini a convincing win against Morehead State. Illinois had a close game at the half but blew the game open in the second.

Oregon vs South Carolina (87-73)

Eleventh-seed Oregon pulled off an upset of 6-seed South Carolina with a gritty 87-73 win, behind 24-3-3 from Meechie Johnson Jr. The Ducks surprised the Gamecocks right out the gate, and South Carolina just couldn`t get its rhythm going.

Dayton vs Nevada (63-60)

Nevada fans are in shambles after Dayton pulls off an epic 17-point comeback win, behind massive bombs from Koby Brea and strong inside play from star DaRon Holmes.

Texas vs Colorado State (56-44)

A low-scoring affair still resulted to Colorado State bowing out of the NCAA Tournament against Texas, who had just 24 points combined from Dylan Disu and Max Abmas.

Oakland vs Kentucky (80-76)

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats suffer yet another painful early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies back up HC Greg Kampe`s confidence by pulling off the win. Jack Gohlke`s blistering first half shooting from downtown (seven threes at the half) was all Oakland needed to knock off one of the best teams in the nation.

Gonzaga vs McNeese State (86-65)

Not a lot of excitement in Gonzaga`s convincing win over McNeese State, with the Bulldogs getting on a balanced attack on offense.

Iowa State vs South Dakota State (82-65)

The Cyclones lead wire-to-wire and elimite South Dakota State from contention, relying on a balanced offensive attack bannered by 11 total threes.

Tennessee vs St. Peter`s (83-49)

Another top seed with barely any trouble in the first round, the Vols easily handled St. Peter`s behind 23 points from SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht.

NC State vs Texas Tech (80-67)

With only seven players seeing the floor for Texas Tech, NC State had barely any issues handling business with their 80-67 win. Ben Middlebrooks tallied 21 and four, followed by a double-double off 17 points and 12 rebounds from Mohammed Diarra.

Kansas vs Samford (93-89)

Star center Hunter Dickinson was one point shy of a 20-20 game (19 points, 20 boards), but the Jayhawks needed every bit of production they could get from him for the win. Kevin McCullar Jr. still didn`t see action, but the slim win is a win nonetheless.

Washington State vs Drake (66-61)

It was a close game throughout the second half, but Washington State escaped with a win despite a valiant effort from the Drake Bulldogs. Isaac Jones led the Cougars with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaylen Wells chipped in 17, 9 and 3.