Why is Angel Reese so disliked in the college basketball community? Exploring the potential reasons for LSU star catching flak from fans

Angel Reese's popularity has grown sporadically since leading LSU to the national championship in 2023. At the same time, she’s faced intense scrutiny and hate from the media and the general public. She lamented this in her post-game press conference on Monday.

“I’ve been through so much. I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats, I’ve been sexualized, I’ve been threatened, I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time.”

Why is Angel Reese so disliked in the college basketball community?

Numerous factors could be suggested as the reasons for the backlash Angel Reese has faced over the past year. However, the prominent ones, like her teammate Flau'jae Johnson mentioned: are being misunderstood as a person and the burden of a heavy crown.

“Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y’all don’t know her,” Johnson said. “I know the real Angel Reese and the person I see every day is a strong person, a caring, loving person. But the crown she wears is heavy. She's the type of teammate that's going to make you believe in yourself."

Reese is certainly one of the most misunderstood athletes in college athletics. Her confidence, which she exudes through trash-talking and cockiness, hasn't always been seen in a good light despite her brilliance. This has pretty much presented her as a polarizing figure.

Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. Reese has reached a stage in college basketball not many can boast about and this naturally attracts negative attention. She is a trailblazer who has been breaking boundaries, traits that don't go unchallenged in the human world.

A tough and resilient individual

Amid all negative attention and scrutiny, Angel Reese has remained strong and steadfast. She's been able to maintain that brilliance responsible for it all. The forward's teammate Hailey Van Lith commented on her resilience as an individual.

“I think Angel is one of the toughest people I’ve been around,” Van Lith noted. “People speak hate into her life. I’ve never seen people wish bad things on someone as much as her, and it does not affect her. She comes to practice every day. She lives her life every day.”

Despite the intense criticism, Reese has made it known that she will remain true to herself. The confidence will continue to get stronger, as she won't be changing anything about herself.

“All this has happened since I won the national championship,” she said. “And it sucks, but I still wouldn’t change anything, and I would still sit here and say I’m unapologetically me. I’m going to always leave that mark and be who I am and stand on that.”

Angel Reese has had a successful college career. Whether or not she decides to declare for the upcoming WNBA draft, she's left an indelible impact on the landscape. Her career across two programs has been noteworthy and shows that she's ready for the next level.

