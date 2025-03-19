Why did Chris Conway retire from basketball? Exploring potential reasons behind Washington forward's decision

Chris Conway announced his retirement from basketball on Wednesday. The senior forward for the Washington Huskies transferred last offseason after spending his first four years with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Conway, who did not play this season, wraps up his career with 109 games played (66 starts) with 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.3 steals on 15.5 minutes per game. He shot 57.0% from the floor and 75.5% from the free-throw line.

Why did Chris Conway retire? Let's take a closer look at the news.

Why did Chris Conway retire from basketball?

Chris Conway posted on Instagram that he is retiring from basketball with the following caption:

"Due to a chronic knee injury I am being forced to step away from my first love. The game of basketball. I thank god for all the good and bad days, the long nights, the early mornings, and all the people I was blessed to meet along the way. Those experiences made me the man I am today. As I transition into the next phase of my life I will always be grateful for the game that changed my life."

Even though he wasn't able to suit up for the Washington Huskies, he was there for all the Huskies' home games sitting on the end of the bench and helping the team warm up ahead of games by rebounding shots and passing the basketball to them.

Conway was shut down after a few practices ahead of the season due to a consistent knee issue. He could have made a major difference for the Washington Huskies in Danny Sprinkle's first season as coach of the program.

In terms of the future, the Washington Huskies will have six roster spots available after freshman guard Jase Butler entered the NCAA transfer portal.

